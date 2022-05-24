BJP Accuses Kejriwal Of 'crocodile Tears' After Mann's Big Anti-corruption Move In Punjab

Shortly after Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann sacked minister Vijay Singla over alleged corruption, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal lauded the Punjab CM's move, and said that it "brought tears" to his eyes.

On the same day, the ruling BJP party, during a news briefing, slammed CM Kejriwal for 'showing crocodile tears' when leaders from his party are accused of corruption in Punjab and in Delhi. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that AAP is a mega corrupt party and that Kejriwal only makes rosy promises during elections and gives only thorns to the people.

Speaking at a press briefing, BJP's Gaurav Bhatia said, "Arvind Kejriwal is showing tears upon removal of a corrupt minister. AAP is mega corrupt, more than the Congress party. He is showing crocodile tears today. Kejriwal claimed that he has ended corruption. Now people are asking if it is you who started corruption again? Because if you ended corruption, and your government is in power in Delhi, then it is your responsibility as your leaders are corrupt."

"Today, every citizen has a question... Why Kejriwal makes rosy promises but only thorns come to the public. Arvind Kejriwal's government in Punjab is a sinner government. His party has 100% rate in corruption. I'll only say one thing, India's Punjabi has self-respect and today, they are saying, 'Sadda haq, aithe rakh (It's our right, keep it here)'. People's hard-earned money is not for AAP leaders, not for their corruption. In a very short time, the way AAP has spread corruption in Punjab is a matter of concern, and everyone is troubled with it," he added.

'Brought tears...': Arvind Kejriwal on Mann's Anti-corruption move

Bhatia's statement comes after Vijay Singla, who was Punjab's Health Minister, was arrested soon after his sacking. Singla has been accused of demanding 1% commission in tender allotments and purchase of goods related to the department.

The 52-year-old was among the 10 medical professionals to have won on AAP tickets in the recently concluded Assembly elections. Singla joined the AAP in 2016, and was soon made the joint secretary of the party's trade wing in the state.

Bhagwant Mann, less than two months after becoming the Punjab CM, reportedly acted on complaints against the minister. In a video message earlier, Mann said, "A case had come to my knowledge, a minister of my government was demanding a 1% commission for every tender. I took it very seriously. Nobody knew about it, had I wanted it could have brushed it under the carpet. But I would have broken the trust of people who trusted me. Not even one per cent corruption will be tolerated."

Reacting to the anti-corruption move, CM Kejriwal lauded Mann saying, "Proud of you Bhagwant. Your action has brought tears to my eyes. Whole nation today feels proud of AAP."