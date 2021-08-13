Even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rejoiced over AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being discharged in a case pertaining to the alleged assault on ex-Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at Kejriwal by saying that the AAP leader's claim has been proved wrong.

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi highlighted that this was the first time in history when a chief secretary was beaten up at a chief minister's residence by his own MLAs. She chided AAP for conveniently ignoring the fact that Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta had ordered the framing of charges against two AAP MLAs- Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal.

Quoting from the judgment, she mentioned that the Delhi CM's former advisor VK Jain had himself narrated how Khan and Jarwal manhandled Prakash. Ilmi also referred to a document allegedly showing that Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain had quashed the appointment of a Special Public Prosecutor in this case despite the police's request. According to Ilmi, this was an indication that AAP wanted to hide something.

BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi remarked, "What was the need for Arvind Kejriwal to call Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at 12 o'clock in the night when there was a Cabinet meeting scheduled next day? He also called 11 MLAs in his and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's presence. Call Detail Records show that all calls were made from his residence."

"The framing of charges implies prima facie that the assault did take place. This happened at Arvind Kejriwal's official residence. This proves that Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia were lying," she added.

The case against Kejriwal

Delhi Police has said that Anshu Prakash was assaulted during a meeting at Kejriwal's residence on the intervening night of February 19 and 20, 2018. Besides the Delhi chief minister, Sisodia and 11 other MLAs who were present at the time of the incident were also questioned by police. Two MLAs, Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were arrested in connection with the alleged assault and later released on bail.

Subsequently, there was a prolonged standoff between the Delhi government and the bureaucracy with IAS officers reportedly boycotting meetings with state ministers. Thirteen AAP legislators, including the party supremo, were named in a charge sheet in August 2018. Apart from the Delhi CM and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, the court of the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate discharged nine other MLAs- Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjiv Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Praveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohaniya.