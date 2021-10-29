Last Updated:

BJP Accuses Mamata Of `disrespecting Sentiments' During Temple Visit

BJP accuses Mamata of `disrespecting sentiments' during temple visit

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Panaji, Oct 29 (PTI) The BJP on Friday accused Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee of disrespecting Hindu sentiments during the visit to a temple in Goa.

State BJP spokesperson Siddharth Kunkolienkar said Banerjee during her visit to the famous Mangueshi temple threw the `teerth' (holy water) on the ground.

A video showed the West Bengal chief minister sprinkling the teerth over her head.

Banerjee is on a three-day visit to the BJP-ruled state. Her party has announced that it would contest the next year's Goa Assembly polls. PTI RPS KRK KRK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT