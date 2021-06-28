BJP Accuses Mamata Of 'using' Bar Council To Browbeat Judiciary, Cites TMC Connection

On Monday, BJP accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of using the Bar Council to seek the removal of Calcutta HC Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal. According to BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, this was an attempt to browbeat the judiciary owing to the court's recent orders holding the TMC government to account. To buttress his point, he highlighted that the letter dated June 25 was written by WB Bar Council chairman Ashok Kumar Deb who is a TMC MLA from the Budge Budge constituency. Moreover, he alleged that Banerjee wanted to decide the sitting of judges owing to the court's intervention to stem the post-poll violence and the stay on bail granted to TMC leaders.

Explosive letter sent to CJI

In the letter accessed by Republic TV on Sunday, the Bar Council conveyed to CJI NV Ramana that Justice Bindal is an "unfair, partial and biased" judge. Maintaining his continuance at the HC interferes with the "fair and impartial dispensation" of justice, it cited numerous instances to buttress its point. For instance, the Bar Council has come down heavily on the stay on the interim bail order passed by the CBI special court in the Narada case.

Furthermore, the Bar Council alleged that Justice Bindal's bias is apparent from the 5-judge bench headed by him has declined the request of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Law Minister Moloy Ghatak to file affidavits while allowing the CBI to do so. It has also claimed that Justice Bindal is more occupied with administrative commitments than judicial citing his biodata. Additionally, the lawyer's body took umbrage at crucial matters being assigned to Justice Kausik Chanda.

It added, "Hon'ble Justice Kausik Chanda is a judge who has not yet been made permanent at the Calcutta High Court. Hon'ble Justice Chanda is known to have a deep and profound association with the BJP and its leaders. All of which hints towards the fact that someone like Hon'ble Justice Chanda will not be able to impart complete and impartial justice in cases pertaining to the criminal jurisdiction."

Some of the other allegations in the letter include his decision to assign Mamata Banerjee's election petition challenging the Nandigram verdict to Justice Chanda, conflict of interest, association with BJP and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, etc. The Bar Council added, "Unless urgent steps are taken for the removal of Hon'ble Justice Rajesh Bindal, we will be mute spectators to the continuous travesty of justice at the hands of a prejudiced, biased and skewed judge and justice will be denied to the unguarded citizens of this great nation". So far, the HC has not officially reacted to this letter.