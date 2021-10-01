BJP Accuses MVA Govt Of 'hiding' Param Bir Singh; Questions Whereabouts Of Anil Deshmukh

The Maharashtra government on Thursday informed that former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh may have fled the country. The big update regarding the former Mumbai Police top cop was revealed by Maharashtra's Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. Patil also informed that the state government was in touch with the Centre to track Singh down. Even so, the news has triggered a political tussle between the ruling MVA government and the opposition BJP.

Speaking to Republic TV, NCP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon said that the government and the agencies are following the due process of law to hold Param Bir Singh accountable for his offences. Memon further added that Singh should appear and face the charges against him. He asserted that Singh cannot remain underground for too long.

"All steps are being taken legally and warrants have been secured. The warrants will be executed and today if the execution of bailable warrants is becoming difficult, then it is a problem. Then the man has to be searched out. Param Bir Singh himself being an ex-Commissioner should know that he has to face the law," said Majeed Memon "I think his lawyers would also advise him to surface and face the law," he added

BJP hits out at Maha Vikas Agadhi government

Responding to the development, BJP leader Ram Kadam slammed the Maharashtra government. In addition, Kadam fired a counter-question and asked why the MVA government was not answering anything about former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

"Since two years when these three parties came to power, time and again they have blamed the central government. Now they're raising questions about where is Param Bir Singh. But why aren't they answering about where is ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh?" said Ram Kadam "What are they spooked about? Param Bir Singh wrote the letter to Maharashtra CM about the Rs 100 crore Vasooli Gate involving all big politicians. Now the question is that the ED summonned Param Bir Singh five times and even Deshmukh was summoned five times. Why didn't he appear in front of them? added Kadam

'Chances are that the MVA government hid Param Bir Singh': BJP

The BJP leader in his response further levelled allegations and stated that the Maharashtra government itself may have hid Param Bir Singh. Kadam said that the MVA government might have done it so that Singh does not reveal the mastermind of the 'Vasooli Gate'.

"The two ministers who are the collectors, they are not the main ones. The main persons are someone different and who are the political leaders? Param Bir Singh should not reveal their names, is this what the Maharashtra government is spooked about?" questioned Ram Kadam

Kadam has demanded that Singh should first answer the ED summons and not hide. Concluding his remarks, the BJP leader demanded answers from the Maharashtra government about the whereabouts of former state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Param Bir Singh may have fled India: Maharashtra HM Dilip Walse Patil

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil informed on Thursday that there are inputs indicating that Param Bir has fled abroad and the officials are in touch with the Central government to track him down.

"I have heard that Parambir has fled the country. The permission of the Chief Minister of the state is necessary for any government official of the state to go abroad. Parambir Singh did not take any such permission. This is a very serious matter," said Home Minister Patil.

The Maharashtra Police has launched a manhunt for Param Bir, who now holds the position of Director General of Maharashtra Home Guard, said Patil. The former Mumbai top cop reportedly fled India in a private aircraft, claimed sources. In addition, the state Home Minister said action will be taken against the former Mumbai top cop for absconding from duty amid judicial proceedings. Maharashtra officials have also approached the Central government to track Param Bir, added Patil.