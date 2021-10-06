BJP Accuses 'Rahul Gandhi Of Inciting Violence, Spreading Rumours' Over Lakhimpur Incident

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Wednesday, accusing him of inciting violence. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra noted, "Irresponsibility is another name of Rahul Gandhi, Congress and Rahul are trying to incite violence. He raised questions on post mortem. Is he a medical expert? Who is he to question expert body opinion. He is trying to spread rumours."

Patra held a press conference shortly after Rahul Gandhi talked to the media about the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in New Delhi. The BJP leader stated, "Gandhi family works for their family. They just want to save their family. They saw this incident as an opportunity. Farmers and administration have come up with a compromise. Both sides agreed to an impartial probe. Rahul Gandhi again made irresponsible statements today," he added.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has arrived in Lucknow ahead of his visit to Lakhimpur Kheri, which had previously been refused by the UP government. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and other party leaders arrived in Lucknow on Wednesday to meet with the deceased's kin. The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday permitted Rahul Gandhi and his delegation to visit with the families of the deceased farmers who died in the Lakhimpur violence. When Rahul Gandhi and others arrived at the Lucknow airport, they were told to take the police convoy to the venue; instead, the Congress leaders preferred to travel in their own vehicles.

Lakhimpur Kheri incident

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisation for numerous farmer unions, claimed that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, arrived with three vehicles around the time farmers were dispersing from their demonstration at the helipad and mowed down farmers, eventually attacking SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk personally by attempting to run a vehicle over him. However, Ashish Mishra denied SKM's charges and stated that he was not there at the scene of the incident.

According to Uttar Pradesh police, up to eight persons were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday. MoS Teni also stated that his son was not present at the scene and that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and threw stones at the car, resulting in the 'unfortunate incident.'

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI