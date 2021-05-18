BJP Accuses RJD Of Promoting Vaccine Hesitancy; Cites Slow Inoculation Pace In Rural Bihar

Amid Tejashwi Yadav's criticism of the Bihar government's handling of the COVID-19 situation, BJP blamed RJD for promoting vaccine hesitancy in the state. Former Deputy CM and BJP MP Sushil Modi on Monday lamented that political parties such as Congress and RJD tried to mock and raise questions over the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines simply to take political mileage in the pandemic situation. He recalled that some described it as 'BJP's vaccine' while others dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to himself take the COVAXIN jab.

According to him, this led to the slow pace of novel coronavirus vaccination in rural areas. At present, there are 75,090 active novel coronavirus cases in the state while 5,72,987 patients have recovered and 3832 fatalities have been recorded. While a total of 74,12,219 persons have been inoculated in Bihar till now, 16,97,240 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

Ex-Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi remarked, "Before questioning the government, Tejashwi Yadav should answer why Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi haven't taken the vaccine yet? How many MLAs of RJD have taken the vaccine? Why does RJD want to endanger the lives of the poor and villagers by keeping them away from inoculation?"

आपदा में राजनीति का अवसर खोजने वाले कांग्रेस-राजद जैसे विपक्षी दल भारतीय वैक्सीन की गुणवत्ता पर लगातार सवाल उठाने या इसका मजाक उड़ाने में लगे रहे, जिससे ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में टीकाकरण की गति तेज नहीं हो पायी। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) May 17, 2021

