BJP Accuses RJD Of Promoting Vaccine Hesitancy; Cites Slow Inoculation Pace In Rural Bihar

Amid Tejashwi Yadav's criticism of the Bihar government's handling of the COVID-19 situation, BJP blamed RJD for promoting vaccine hesitancy in the state.

Amid Tejashwi Yadav's criticism of the Bihar government's handling of the COVID-19 situation, BJP blamed RJD for promoting vaccine hesitancy in the state. Former Deputy CM and BJP MP Sushil Modi on Monday lamented that political parties such as Congress and RJD tried to mock and raise questions over the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines simply to take political mileage in the pandemic situation. He recalled that some described it as 'BJP's vaccine' while others dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to himself take the COVAXIN jab.

According to him, this led to the slow pace of novel coronavirus vaccination in rural areas. At present, there are 75,090 active novel coronavirus cases in the state while 5,72,987 patients have recovered and 3832 fatalities have been recorded. While a total of 74,12,219 persons have been inoculated in Bihar till now, 16,97,240 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

Ex-Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi remarked, "Before questioning the government, Tejashwi Yadav should answer why Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi haven't taken the vaccine yet? How many MLAs of RJD have taken the vaccine? Why does RJD want to endanger the lives of the poor and villagers by keeping them away from inoculation?" 

Here are the lockdown curbs in Bihar:

  • The curbs will remain in place till May 25
  • The shops selling milk, vegetables, non-vegetarian items and other essential commodities will open from 6 am till 10 am in urban areas and from 8 am till 12 noon in rural areas
  • Essential services such as district administrative services, police, civil defence, sanitation, fire brigade, water supply, health services, banks, insurance offices, ATMs, construction work, e-commerce, agriculture and allied activities, media etc.
  • Offices related to judicial work will be run as per the guidelines issued by the Patna High Court Administration
  • Hospitals and all related medical establishments, including their manufacturing and distribution units, both in the public and private sector will continue to remain functional
  • Transportation for all medical personnel nurses, para-medical staff and other hospital support services is permitted
  • Private vehicles carrying passengers from airports and railway stations are exempted
  • Public transport will have a limited occupancy of 50%
  • All educational institutions will remain closed
  • Wedding ceremonies will be allowed with a maximum of 20 persons and a DJ cannot be used
  • All restaurants and eateries will be closed for dine-in services. The takeaway option will available

