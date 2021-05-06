BJP Accuses Telangana Chief Minister Of Misusing Power Against Etela Rajender

BJP leader from Telangana, NV Subhash has alleged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for misusing his powers against minister Etela Rajender. NV Subhash made allegations after the former health minister was removed from state council of ministers over allegations on a land grabbing case. A probe was also ordered by the CM KCR against Rajender. NV Subhash stated that KCR has reached a level of "gully leader".

Subhash also said that KCR is using political vendetta against Etela Rajender.

"KCR has developed a grudge against Etela Rajender and misused his powers by ordering a probe into the lands of Jamuna Hatcheries, which belonged to the family members of Etela Rajender and the High Court's observations was a slash in the face of KCR as the court clearly said that the action of the Medak officials was a gross violation of Articles 14,19, 21 and 300 A of the Constitution," added BJP leader NV Subhash.

"Entire Telanaga against KCR"

Claiming Rajender as one of the many leaders who was sacked by KCR, Subhash added that KCR must realize he is standing against the entire Telangana family. He criticized KCR for throwing out leaders from his party after using them. The land-grabbing case came into focus after few farmers from Achampeta and Hakimpet villages in Medak district complained against Rajender to the CM.

Moreover, the BJP leader alleged that KCR has taken wrong advantage of state's official machinery.

"Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has utilized the official machinery for his personal vindictive with coercive mindset against former minister Etela Rajender and it showed how he stooped to the level of a 'gully leader'," mentioned NV Subhash.

Land-grabbing case

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao launched action against Etela Rajender after few farmers alleged that their lands were illegally occupied and villagers were threatened. The allegations are also imposed upon Rajender's close allies Alli Sudarshan and Anjala Sudhakar Reddy of illegally taking over 100 acres of land belonging to BC, SC, and ST. Reportedly, the villagers also accused that some sheds and large poultry industries were built without permission on those lands.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)