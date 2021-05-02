BJP Accuses TMC Of Burning Its Party Offices & Attacking Workers As It Wins Bengal Polls

The results of the West Bengal assembly elections have thrown up a landslide victory for the Trinamool over the BJP even though CM Mamata Banerjee has lost at Nandigram to Suvendu Adhikari. However, despite the polls ending the political violence continues. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) national spokespersons Sambit Patra has accused Trinamool Congress workers of attacking BJP offices & workers while the results were being declared.

"As West Bengal poll results are being declared, TMC goons are attacking BJP offices & workers. BJP office in Arambagh was set on fire by TMC goons. TMC workers attacked BJP workers in Belaghat, similar incidents happened in Shivpur, Durgapur, Uttar Bardhaman", said Sambit Patra.

Amit Malviya speaks on Violence

Earlier in the day, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya took to Twitter and shared a video of a BJP's office in Arambagh which was burnt down by the TMC goons in celebration of the party's victory. he also questioned, 'Is this what Bengal will have to suffer for the next 5 years?'

After results for West Bengal assembly came in, TMC goons burnt down BJP’s party office in Arambagh... Is this what Bengal will have to suffer for the next 5 years? pic.twitter.com/5GBKLmirGQ — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 2, 2021

In yet another tweet Malviya said TMC cadres didn’t stop burning BJP’s party offices.

TMC cadres didn’t stop at burning BJP’s party offices, they set our booth agent’s house in Bishnupur also on fire... pic.twitter.com/MtfZ6zWfSS — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 2, 2021

West Bengal Election Results 2021

While exit polls predicted a neck-to-neck battle between TMC and BJP in the 294-seat assembly, early trends have given an edge to the Trinamool. Now, as per the latest ECI trends at the time of publishing, the TMC is leading in 213 seats, of which 25 are confirmed wins. The BJP, on the other hand, is leading in 78 seats, of which it has won 4 so far.

Bengal witnessed a fierce contest between the ruling TMC and BJP across eight phases. The Samyukta Morcha comprising the Congress, Left parties and ISF has fallen flat in the final results, however, with Congress not leading on a single seat.

(Image Credits: ANI/TWITTER-@amitmalviya/PTI)