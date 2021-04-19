BJP Accuses WB CM Mamata Banerjee Of Violating MCC Again; Scoffs At Her 'appeal' To CAPF

On Monday, BJP lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for violating the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct. In a memorandum submitted to the state's Chief Electoral Officer, BJP cast aspersions over her appeal to the Central Armed Police Forces personnel in the context of the Sitalkuchi violence in a public rally at Nadia. It quoted her as saying, "Do not listen to BJP people. Do not shoot bullets on the orders of BJP. They are today but will not remain tomorrow". It is pertinent to note that the TMC supremo was slapped with a 24-hour campaigning ban from April 12-13 for violating the MCC by exhorting voters to gherao the CAPF.

The memorandum read, "The CAPF personnel during the election duty remain under the overall supervision of Commission and their superior officials deployed on ground. The political parties who are stakeholders in the elections have no command over the forces deployed. This amounts to incitement to mutiny in barely concealed language. The conduct of Ms. Banerjee violates provisions of Model Code of Conduct and also casts aspersion on the authority bestowed on the Commission by the Constitution of India."

Here is BJP's memorandum:

West Bengal Assembly polls

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. Buoyed by its stupendous 2019 Lok Sabha performance, BJP is looking to oust TMC and is aiming at winning over 200 seats this time. While Congress was the second-largest party in 2016, it has tied with the Left and the ISF to form the Sanjukta Morcha.

The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third and fourth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent, 79.90 per cent and 82.49 per cent respectively. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Meanwhile, the election results will be declared on May 2.

