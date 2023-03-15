'BJP Acting Like Yesteryear Bollywood Villains' Says Kejriwal In MP, Vows 'no Corruption'

BJP is operating like the villains of the old Bollywood films where it is shown that honest police officers are threatened to take bribes and ignore the crime or die, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a rally in Bhopal ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

He was addressing a public rally at the BHEL Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal.

“In old Hindi movies, there is a villain and an honest police officer. The villain tries to dominate and keep the police officer under his control however he would not relent. Then he would meet him and keep a gun and money on the two sides of the table. Then the villain would offer money to the officer else he would kill him with the gun,” Kejriwal stated and said the same is being done by the BJP to threaten the opposition leaders to join the BJP. “BJP says no to stop corruption. It says do it as much as you can, but do it after entering the BJP,” he said.

AAP’s poll promises in Madhya Pradesh

Arvind Kejriwal made a big announcement in Madhya Pradesh and promised free power, education, and healthcare if his party is voted to power in the state. He also said the services of the employees will be regularised and Madhya Pradesh will be made a zero corruption state.

“Just give me an opportunity to bring a change to serve you. I will provide free power in Madhya Pradesh like Delhi and Punjab,” the AAP leader said. Accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he also highlighted the performance of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments in Delhi and Punjab.

Kejriwal also announced AAP will contest all the seats in the state and added, "The broom will sweep the entire state and form government in Madhya Pradesh."

Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2023

The assembly polls in the state are scheduled for later this year and the term of the Madhya Pradesh assembly is ending in November 2023.

The party claimed it won about 6.3% votes in the urban local body polls held in July-August last year. AAP managed to win the mayor's post in Singrauli in the state's Vindh region.

In 2018, the state witnessed a hung assembly with the Congress emerging as the largest party with 114 seats in the 230-member House. The BJP won 109 seats. In a dramatic turn of events, in March 2020, the Congress-led coalition government collapsed after several MLAs under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia parted with the grand old party to join the BJP. This paved the way for Shivraj Singh Chouhan to return as chief minister.

Image: ANI