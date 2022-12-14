BJP Adds 4 Former Meghalaya MLAs To Its Camp, Including 2 From Ruling Party

In a major boost for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the North-East, four former Meghalaya MLAs joined the saffron party on Wednesday in the presence of party chief JP Nadda and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Two of the four former MLAs who joined BJP were associated with Meghalaya's ruling National People's Party (NPP).

The four MLAs who joined the BJP are Benedict Marak, Farlin Sangma of the ruling National People's Party (NPP), Independent MLA Samuel Sangma, and HP Shangpliang of Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Shangpliang, Ferlin Sangman and Benedic Marak submitted their resignations to Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh last month. The three MLAs along with an independent MLA Samuel Sangma have now joined the BJP. The BJP is an ally in the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance.

A new beginning for BJP: Assam CM

Following the development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the party's pointman for the region, said, "These experienced and respected political figures will mark a 'new beginning' for the BJP in the state. This is surely going to give us a boost in the upcoming elections."

Exuding confidence, Sarma said, "The north-east has been mainstreamed completely and three BJP state governments (Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur) have been re-elected to power, highlighting the party's address has become permanent in the region."

Four MLAs joining BJP is likely to be a big boost for the party ahead of the Meghalaya Assembly polls scheduled in February 2023.The saffron party managed to win only two seats in the 60-member Assembly in the 2018 polls.

BJP attempting to sideline NPP?

The BJP's decision to induct two ex-NPP MLAs, Benedic Marak and Ferlin Sangma, into its fold may affect its relationship with the ruling regional party. It is also being speculated that through this move, the saffron camp is planning to sideline the NPP and emerge as a strong force in the state.