BJP, Adilabad Police Clash As Latter Allegedly Tries To Burn KCR’s Effigy During Protest

Tension erupted in Adilabad district of Telangana on Sunday after a scuffle broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and police officials over burning an effigy of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). The tussle allegedly took place when the police officials present at the site tried to prevent the BJP carders from setting the CM’s effigy on fire.

It has been learnt that following the incident, BJP leader Payal Shankar's son Sharath, along with other BJP workers, attacked the Adilabad town police station.

BJP, on its part, has said that their party karyakartas (workers) were staging a silent dharna, but a circle Inspector (CI) attacked the BJP workers. BJP leader Payala Shankar further alleged that the police is favouring the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls in Adilabad.

Condemning the alleged attack by the police, BJP leaders demanded a thorough inquiry into the matter and urged that the CI concerned be immediately suspended.

According to the Adilabad Superintendent of Police (SP), “ On Sunday, BJP leaders called a protest, and accordingly, a large number of BJP supporters gathered in Adilabad. While the protest was on, the BJP carders tried to burn the effigy of CM KCR. Meanwhile, the local inspector, along with his team deployed there, tried to stop the BJP workers from burning the effigy, which led to a heated argument between the party leaders and the police officials present at the spot. Later BJP leader Payal Shankar’s son Sharath, along with 30-40 associates, forcibly tried to enter the Adilabad town police station, creating a ruckus and shouted slogans against the inspector. The crowd was immediately dispersed from the police station by the police.”

A case has been registered against the BJP leaders under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code in the matter.