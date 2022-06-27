BJP Adopts 'wait And Watch' Policy As Shiv Sena Rebels Target MVA Govt In Maharashtra

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s core committee meeting over the crisis in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government concluded, former state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said that the party has decided to wait and watch. He said that BJP also discussed the role it should assume in future in the current scenario.

"BJP core committee meeting concluded. After Supreme Court's order, the state's political situation was assessed and discussed. Eknath Shinde said that his faction is the original Shiv Sena, this too was discussed. We discussed what role should we assume in future in the current scenario," Mungantiwar said.

He added, "After discussion, it was decided that we will wait and watch and a core team will come for a meeting once again, depending on the situation in the coming days. BJP will then take a decision in the interest of the people, in the interest of Maharashtra."

BJP on Monday held a core committee meeting that was attended by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis =, BJp state chief Chandrakant Patil and others to discuss the crisis in the Maharashtra government.

Maharashtra BJP rules out reunion with Uddhav's Shiv Sena

BJP has ruled out all possible efforts of reconciliation and negotiation with former ally Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. The party has claimed that it has the support of close to 170 legislators in the Maharashtra Assembly.

BJP is also likely to make an appeal to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to appoint a pro tem speaker without the election in the next 48 hours. The party MLAs have also been advised to be close to Mumbai.

A majority of the Shiv Sena MLAs, including nine ministers, have rebelled against the party, threatening the existence of the two-and-a-half-year-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that also comprises the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress. Shinde has claimed the support of 55 legislators, including 39 Sena MLAs.