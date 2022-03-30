Shocked over Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Naren Chakraborty's threats to Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) supporters, party leader Nalin Kohli said that this is a 'murder of democracy'. He further said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should first ensure her governance before writing letters to raise any issue. MLA of Hooghly District's Pandabeshwar Constituency was earlier quoted as openly threatening voters in the state.

Nalin Kohli on TMC MLA's threat to BJP supporters:

"This is shocking. This is a murder of democracy. There is an atmosphere of terror in West Bengal. People who support BJP are being burnt alive. It is easy for Mamata to raise issues by writing letters but it doesn't make a difference. Mamata Ji should ensure governance before writing these letters," said the BJP leader.

BJP seeks arrest of TMC MLA for openly threatening voters

The BJP, on Tuesday, wrote to the West Bengal police, urging it to file an FIR and arrest TMC MLA Naren Chakraborty for his remarks threatening BJP voters.

In its letter to WB police, the BJP wrote, "Naren Chakraborty, MLA Pandaveswar has committed a grave criminal offence by his act of such horrific and terrifyingly statement which is severely a punishable offence and also a direct assault on democracy, The Constitution of India and mandate of the Election Commission of India."

TMC MLA threatens BJP voters in West Bengal

“To the BJP supporters, if you go and vote then you are on your own and if you don’t go to vote then we will assume that you are supporting us...then you can live in peace. Clear?” he said in Bengali.

The incident was recorded a day after a ruckus in WB Assembly where BJP alleged that their MLAs were thrashed when they demanded a discussion on the Birbhum violence. Sharing a video of the scuffle, BJP IT chief Amit Malviya claimed that many BJP MLAs including LoP Suvendu Adhikari, Chief Whip Manoj Tigga were assaulted by TMC MLAs.The CBI is probing into the Birbhum violence. Eight people were burnt to death in Birbhum's Rampurhat after violence erupted following the murder of TMC deputy panchayat chief Bhadu Sheikh.