BJP Affirms 'no Objection' To AIMIM's Tie-up Offer To NCP & Congress; Takes Swipe At Sena

In his first reaction to AIMIM's tie-up offer to NCP and Congress, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis affirmed that his party doesn't have any objection if such an alliance materialises. Speaking to the media in Nagpur on Saturday, he contended that people will continue to repose faith in BJP irrespective of more opposition parties forging an alliance. At the same time, he questioned Shiv Sena on whether it will agree to associate with the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party given its strong stance on Hindutva since its inception.

Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "We have no objection. They should definitely go with them. Ultimately, all of them are together. Finally, everyone is trying to come together to defeat BJP. But irrespective of whoever comes together, the people of Maharashtra and India are with Modi Ji and will elect only BJP to power. But, we will be interested in observing what Shiv Sena will do in this alliance."

The former Maharashtra CM added, "When they lose, they talk about EVM, B-team, Z-team, C-team. They say a lot of things after losing the elections. So, it is not necessary to pay a lot of attention to such things. We are observing what they (Shiv Sena) will do for the sake of power. Shiv Sena has accepted 'Janab' Balasaheb Thackeray instead of 'Hindu Hriday Samrat' Balasaheb Thackeray. 'Azaan' competitions are being organised."

AIMIM's alliance proposal

A day earlier, AIMIM proposed to form an alliance with Congress and NCP in Maharashtra so that it can no longer be accused of being BJP's B-team. AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel made this offer in a meeting with Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday. Speaking to the media later, he admitted that the aforesaid parties would probably turn down the offer owing to opposition from Shiv Sena. At the same time, Jaleel opined that this move would give no excuse to the "secular parties" who blame AIMIM for indirectly helping BJP win.

Imtiaz Jaleel said, "The political parties which call themselves secular blame us wherever BJP wins. It is often said that BJP wins because of AIMIM and AIMIM is the B-team. So, I have given a proposal to an NCP Minister that we will go with you so that the debate ends once for all. In Maharashtra, we will ally with NCP and Congress so that this allegation on us will be permanently erased."

The AIMIM leader elaborated, "But I know that they won't agree as Shiv Sena is with them. Shiv Sena will not want to ally with AIMIM under any circumstances. So, next time onwards, they won't be able to say that (BJP lost) because of AIMIM. I have given him a proposal. Let us see whether they accept it or not."