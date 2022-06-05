BJP Affirms Party 'respectful Of Religions, Denounces Insult Of Religious Personalities'

'The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religion', read a statement issued on Sunday. In the said statement, the saffron party expressed its denunciation of insults of the religious personalities and isolated itself from any philosophy that demeans any sect or religion.

"The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy", read the letter undersigned by National General Secretary Arun Singh, adding, "India's constitution gives the right to every citizen to practice any religion of his/her choice and to honour and respect every religion."

'Committed to making India a great country': BJP

"As India celebrates the 75th year of its Independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India's unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development," the statement further read.

Nupur Sharma suspended, Naveen Kumar Jindal expelled

On Sunday, the BJP suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership over controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate. Citing her views "contrary to the party's position on various matters," BJP suspended Sharma with immediate effect.

Separately, the BJP also expelled Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal from the party, saying that his views on social media vitiate communal harmony and are in violation of its fundamental beliefs.

Both Sharma and Jindal have issued statements. Sharma through a Twitter post said, "If my words have caused discomfort or hurt the religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement. It was never my intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings." Also, Jindal, taking to the microblogging site, said, "I respect all religions."