BJP Again Warns Of President's Rule In Maharashtra; Sharad Pawar Quips 'no Impact'

Speaking to the media in Mumbai on Monday, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil once again warned that President's Rule can be imposed in the state. According to him, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government's decision to not hold the Assembly Speaker's election despite Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari recommending the same was a violation of the Constitution. Patil contended this was a good enough reason for imposing President's Rule in Maharashtra. Reacting to this, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar affirmed that these statements won't have any impact as the MVA government has a clear majority.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil remarked, "It won't be appropriate for me to say anything on the rights of the Governor. MVA leaders have the right to speak against the Governor. Now you are asking for a date (for conducting the Speaker's election) from the Governor after amending the rules. But you did not conduct the Speaker's election despite the Governor giving dates to you for the same twice. To not conduct the Speaker's election on the date given by the Governor is an insult to the Constitution. I feel that President's Rule can be imposed even on this one incident."

Making light of this comment while briefing the media in Satara, Sharad Pawar said, "I give my good wishes. There is a clear-cut majority under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray in the Assembly today. Uddhav Thackeray and his colleagues have been successful in providing a stable government in the state. People who are uneasy because of this are making such statements. He made such statements even earlier. The common man doesn't take note of it. It has no impact. That's why I don't want to comment further on this."

The Maharashtra Speaker's election

After getting elected to the Maharashtra Assembly from Sakoli in the Bhandara district, Nana Patole was elected as the Assembly Speaker post the formation of the MVA government. However, the post fell vacant on February 4 as Patole resigned to take over as the president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. On the first day of the Winter Session of the state legislature on Wednesday, ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan tabled the report of the Legislative Rules Committee recommending a change in the existing rule of the secret ballot for the Speaker's election.

Reducing the duration of inviting suggestions and objections to this proposal from 10 days to one day, the Assembly passed the motion to conduct this poll by open vote. Meanwhile, the state Cabinet decided that the election to the Speaker's post will take place on December 28 which is the last day of the Winter session. The last day of filing nominations will be December 27. While the Speaker has usually been elected unopposed in the past despite the secret ballot rule, BJP is expected to field its candidate amid its fractured relationship with MVA.

Image: PTI