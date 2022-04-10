'BJP Against Freebies', Says Haryana CM Khattar; Slams Opposition's 'sit Down Policy'

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar lashed out at the Opposition and said that they were making people lazy by distributing freebies and that the BJP was against such a 'Sit down policy'. Haryana CM and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manohar Lal Khattar was in Panchkula to inaugurate various initiatives worth crores in the state. He further added that his BJP was against the policy of giving things free to the people as it is not right.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar further praised the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi's dream of Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) and said that the PM was trying to help Indians with a 'Stand up policy' but the opposition has come up with a new 'Sit down policy' in which things were being given for free. It is pertinent to note that Khattar said that the "sit down policy" of the Opposition is a resisting force in PM Modi's dream of Aatmanirbhar India.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, "PM Modi has made a 'Standup Policy' to make a person self-reliant but unfortunately, some politicians have given a 'Sit Down Policy' in which things are given for free. It's not right as it'll make people lazy.BJP is against this policy of freebies."

Haryana cabinet reshuffle

Two MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) were elevated to the rank of Ministers in Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's cabinet on Tuesday. The chief minister's office said that BJP's Kamal Gupta and JJP's Devender Singh Babli were inducted as new state cabinet members at the Raj Bhavan.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya gave the oath of office to the two Ministers. Devender Singh Babli was sworn in in Hindi, while BJP's Kamal Gupta took the oath in Sanskrit. The two Ministers met CM Manohar Lal, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, and Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who were also present at the occasion, after taking the oath.

After nearly two years and months of speculation, the cabinet has been expanded. There have been various discussions on expanding the cabinet since CM Khattar and Dy CM Chautala joined together to form a government in October 2019. Two weeks after Khattar took over, the first extension was completed. In November of that year, the Haryana Chief Minister added ten new members to his council of ministers. Six of them were promoted to cabinet ministers and four to state ministers. Two additional ministers have been added to the ministry as a result of the most recent enlargement.