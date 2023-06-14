BJP-AIADMK Alliance At Risk? Annamalai's Comment On Jayalalitha Triggers Row

Why are you reading this: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai's comment about AIADMK's biggest leader Jayalalitha's 1991-96 tenure being the most corrupt in the state's history has triggered a political kerfuffle that threatens to untie BJP-AIADMK alliance in the state. AIADMK has reacted sharply to Annamalai's comment with Edappadi K Palaniswami, the Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, saying the comment has angered the two crore AIADMK cadre in the state. Speaking at The Debate with Arnab on Republic, AIADMK spokesperson said the BJP should come out and say it will fight polls in Tamil Nadu alone.

3 things you need to know:

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai called the 1991-96 tenure the most corrupt in Tamil Nadu's history

Jayalalitha, once the face of AIADMK who died in 2016, was the chief minister at the time.

The comment threatens to untie the alliance between BJP and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.

'One of the most corrupt govts in country'

The recent storm in Tamil Nadu politics came after K Annamalai said that the 1991-96 period was the worst period in the state in terms of corruption. The bureaucrat-turned-politician did not name J Jayalalitha when he made the comment, but the insinuation was lost on none. He further went on to state that Tamil Nadu is one of the most corrupt governments in the nation since several past chief ministers of the state have been found guilty by court.

AIADMK, BJP's alliance partner in the state, was outraged by Annamalai's criticism of the leader who had for long been the face of their party. Former Chief Minister Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami sought to remind the state BJP chief that all "prominent leaders of BJP like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani had great respect for the late Jayalalitha.

#LIVE | AIADMK passes resolution against BJP State President K. Annamalai. A condemnation resolution has been passed against K Annamalai where he gave a statement to an English daily, tainting the name of our leader Jayalalithaa, says AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami pic.twitter.com/zrvB3bi3O6 — Republic (@republic) June 13, 2023

"Even our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been very respectful of our Amma. AIADMK has always supported, and given equal respect by playing a pivotal role in the formation of the Modi government. Annamalai's comment has upset everyone," he said. The saffron party leader was also criticised by former chief minister O Panneerselvam, who claimed that Annamalai's reported comments on Jayalalithaa reflect his "political immaturity." The AIADMK has approved a resolution denouncing K Annamalai.

Annamalai stands his ground

After AIADMK passed a resolution against him, Annamalai stood his ground and said, "Corruption is the biggest issue in Tamil Nadu," and "this is his way of politics." He further said his comment, made to an English daily in an interview, was misunderstood. "All these governments have formed only by promising freebies and giving money during elections I am against this way of politics," Annamalai said, adding, "I came to politics by getting inspired by Prime minister Narendra Modi. My only wish and goal is to turn the corruption capital of India which is Tamil Nadu into a corruption free state.”

“Nobody needs to teach me how to treat our alliance parties and the leaders of the parties. I am well aware of alliance dharma. I have just spoken about what had taken place in the political history of Tamil Nadu,” Annamalai said in a direct response to AIADMK leaders' saying Annamalai's comment on not in line with 'alliance dharma'.

'Stand by comment and leave alliance'

K Annamalai's comment and then his refusal to stand down has incensed the AIADMK. Party spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said the BJP should say that it stands by Annamalai's statement and announce that it will fight the elections in the state alone.