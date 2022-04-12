BJP Aims To Reach Out To 150 Countries Under Its Foreign Outreach Programme

After inviting a delegation of envoys from 12 countries on its Foundation Day, as part of its global outreach effort, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims at meeting with ambassadors from over 150 countries in the coming months to expand its overseas presence. The party has planned to spread awareness about the functioning of the saffron party and its ideologies.



In order to reach all the identified countries, the party has divided them into eight to nine groups, each with roughly 10-15 Ambassadors, to make facilitation easier.

BJP aims to reach out to 150 countries

"The idea is to tell the world about what the BJP stands for right from the era of Jan Sangh to the formation of the BJP. We need to put forth our idea of a nation, our ideology and guiding principle and what social activities we do," in-charge of the Foreign Affairs Department of BJP, Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale told ANI. "Envoys have been divided into groups including African, East Asian, Gulf, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and North American nations," he said.

"We have got a good response to our interaction on April 6 and taking this forward, we are looking to hold interactions with more than 150 envoys in the coming times," Chauthaiwale added.

"BJP is a party with a difference and the rise of the party and its contribution to the building of this great nation needs to be told to everyone. After all, we are the world's largest party. We are a party that has almost double the number of members present in the Communist Party of China," a senior minister told ANI. On the 42nd Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), BJP President JP Nadda met with a group of foreign envoys and briefed them on the saffron party's ideology and culture. In a unique endeavour, JP Nadda, while addressing the foreign envoys, explained in detail the BJP's ideology, its principles, electoral history, and rise.

As part of the ‘Know the BJP’ programme, Nadda held discussions with 12 envoys from Asian and European nations at the party headquarters in Delhi. The purpose of the event, according to the BJP, was to enlighten guests about the party's philosophy and programmes, as well as the path of India's progress under PM Modi. Addressing the foreign envoys, Nadda emphasised the BJP's principles of cultural nationalism and integral humanism.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: ANI