BJP Aims To Wrest Mulayam's Mainpuri In LS Bypoll; Fields Ex-SP MP Against Dimple Yadav

In a bid to wrest the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming bypoll, BJP pitted Raghuraj Singh Shakya against Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav on Tuesday. This puts an end to the speculation about the possible candidature of the late Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav who joined the BJP in January this year. Interestingly, Shakya won from the Etawah Lok Sabha constituency in 1999 as well as in 2004 on an SP ticket. In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, he won the Etawah Assembly seat trouncing BSP candidate Mahendra Singh Rajpoot by a margin of 6,264 votes.

Taking umbrage at the 'humiliation' meted out to Mulayam Singh Yadav who was replaced as the SP president by his son Akhilesh, Shakya resigned from the party in January 2017 along with hundreds of his supporters. While he sided with Shivpal Yadav and joined his Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party, he jumped ship to BJP on February 7 ahead of the Assembly polls. Speaking to the media, BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla exuded confidence in the saffron party defeating SP in its bastion on the plank of development.

He said, "In this by-election, voting will be based on the work done by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for villages, poor and farmers and development reaching the last person. People will defeat the Samajwadi Party's dangerous cocktail of caste, religion and family". The polling will take place on December 5 whereas the votes shall be counted on December 8.

भारतीय जनता पार्टी की केन्द्रीय चुनाव समिति ने उत्तर प्रदेश में होने वाले आगामी एक लोकसभा उप-चुनाव और राजस्थान, बिहार, छत्तीसगढ़ एवं उत्तर प्रदेश के विधानसभा उप-चुनाव 2022 हेतु निम्नलिखित नामों पर अपनी स्वीकृति प्रदान की है। pic.twitter.com/M4EeZ7V8yw — BJP (@BJP4India) November 15, 2022

Mainpuri bypoll

The by-election to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat was necessitated by the demise of SP patriarch and former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav. SP has won 8 successive elections from this constituency since 1996. In the previous election, Yadav defeated BJP's Prem Singh Shakya by 94,389 votes. A day earlier, Dimple Yadav filed her nomination from this seat. While Akhilesh Yadav's wife represented Kannauj from 2012 till 2019, she suffered a shock defeat to BJP's Subrat Pathak in this seat during the last General election.

Addressing a press conference, Akhilesh Yadav opined, "It will be a true tribute to Netaji if the people of Mainpuri vote for Samajwadi Party with a majority". As BJP successfully breached SP's citadels of Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats recently, it is hoping to do the same in Mainpuri. In Uttar Pradesh, a by-election is also scheduled in the Khatauli and Rampur Assembly seats which were vacated owing to the conviction of BJP's Vikram Singh Saini and senior SP leader Azam Khan respectively.