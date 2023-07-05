BJP-Akali Dal Alliance On Cards For 2024 General Polls? All You Need To Know

Ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking an alliance across the country to continue its regime for the third consecutive time. The party is reportedly in talks with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to strengthen its footprint in the state of Punjab. Both the party are likely to join hands ahead of 2024 polls based on seat sharing in the state.

The SAD had earlier called off their alliance with the BJP at the time of the farmers' protest. The BJP repealed the farm laws but lost their over-the-hill ally in Punjab. Subsequently, the saffron party faced a major defeat in the Punjab Assembly polls in 2022.

However, both parties are now speculated to forge an alliance. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while paying his tributes to the late Parkash Singh Badal, had called him 'Bhaichare ka Sardar (the head of the brotherhood). Meanwhile, PM Modi landed in Chandigarh to pay homage to the late SAD leader on April 26. However, both parties are yet to share details of their alliance.

SAD key meet on July 6

SAD president Sukhbir Badal has called a key meeting of party officials tomorrow, July 6. All the constituencies in charge and Jathedars have been called for the meeting which will be held in Chandigarh. The meeting will witness a discussion on the ground situation of the party.

Since 2017, the political graph of SAD has seen a continuous decline, with the party not being able to even emerge as the main opposition in the Punjab Assembly. In the 2017 assembly elections, SAD remained in third position and Congress registered an emphatic victory. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ruled the opposition side. In the 2022 assembly elections, SAD again struggled to close the account with just three seats.

Currently, SAD has two parliamentary seats in Punjab. Party president Sukhbir Badal and his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal are the two members of parliament. However, the speculated alliance with the BJP in the 2024 general polls can give a major boost to both political outfits.