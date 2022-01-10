BJP Alleges Andhra Pradesh Govt Of Protecting Mob In Kurnool; 'no Law & Order In State'

In the aftermath of the alleged attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Budda Srikanth Reddy, the party has questioned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. BJP leader Vishnuvardan Reddy raised questions after the party's district president was arrested instead of the rioters. According to the BJP leader, both the government officials and police officials are being biased and are acting against the opposition leaders.

BJP on riots in Aandhra Pradesh:

"The govt cannot arrest YSRCP leaders but BJP leaders are arrested, kept in house arrest. For YSRCP Govt there is no law and order in Andhra Pradesh, amidst police also no one is safe. In yesterday's riots, police officers were injured, public properties were destroyed even police properties were also damaged. It is because of the vote bank politics, YSRCP Govt is allowing radical organizations to create communal riots in the state. BJP will take this matter seriously," added Vishnuvardan Reddy.

Further speaking to Republic Media Network, the BJP leader added that the spot where the incident took place is a municipal area where a Muslim mob was attacking local Hindus.

"300-400 mob took out sticks and weapons and started attacking our party leaders," he further mentioned. Reddy has also alleged state police and ruling party MLAs of protecting the Muslim mobs. The state police on the other hand have added that they are taking actions against both the sides.

What happened in Kurnool?

A clash broke out between a mob and BJP workers in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district over illegal constructions in the Bandi Atmakur, creating a situation of tension in the area. According to state BJP general secretary Vishnuvardan Reddy, an unidentified mob attacked BJP leader Budda Srikanth Reddy and many others on Saturday when they were questioning certain illegal constructions including a mosque.

The dispute is related to the construction of a mosque in the Atmakur area. The Saturday night dispute turned into a heated argument after BJP leader Srikanth Reddy objected to the construction of a mosque behind the Atmakuru Padmavati School. The matter further escalated when several people were seen burning the vehicles of the BJP leaders and also pelting stones at the police station. Over 15 people have been injured in the incident according to various local news tabloids.