BJP Alleges Ballot Papers With Votes In Favour Of BJP Found Scattered In Bengal's Malda

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, July 14, alleged that multiple ballot papers cast in favour of the saffron party were found scattered in an isolated jungle area in Malda district of West Bengal. The recently concluded Panchayat elections in West Bengal have been marred with incidents of violence, booth capturing and vote loot.

The West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party shared a notice and videos showing multiple ballot papers scattered 200 meters away from the counting center of Mathurapur BSS High School in Manikchak police station of Malda district.

“Ballot papers (votes in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party) were found lying just 200 meters from the counting center of Mathurapur BSS High School in Manikchak police station of Malda district. This is how counting takes place in West Bengal,” the notice said.

The incident coincides with BJP West Bengal Chief Sukanta Majumdar’s meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital. The two leaders held talks for over an hour where the ground situation in the state of West Bengal was discussed.

“Met Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @AmitShah ji today at Delhi and apprised him about the political situation and Panchayat election results & violence in the West Bengal. Sought his valuable guidance for strengthening the party in the state,” tweeted the Bengal BJP chief.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah lauded the efforts of the BJP which came in second in Panchayat polls and slammed the state government for violence that broke out around rural polls.

“Even bloodcurdling violence in West Bengal could not stop the BJP from putting up a stellar performance in Panchayat Election. The BJP nearly doubled its seat tally from the previous election indicating a significant rise in the trust placed by the people. This shows that the people's affection lies with PM @narendramodi Ji-led BJP, and will surely lead the party to meteoric heights in Lok Sabha and assembly polls. My heartfelt gratitude to the people of West Bengal and many Congratulations to Shri @DrSukantaBJP, Shri @SuvenduWB and the Karyakartas who stood firm with the party despite mercilessly adverse circumstances,” Amit Shah tweeted.