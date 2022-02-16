BJP Alleges Congress' Hand In ABG Shipyard Fraud Case; 'most Rigging In 2005-2012'

Two days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the ABG Shipyard account turned NPA (non-profit asset) in the year 2013, which was during the regime of the UPA government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday came down heavily on Congress, accusing the grand-old-party of being involved in the biggest scam. The saffron party further alleged that owners of this company were closely related to the former political advisor of the Congress president.

BJP alleges Congress involved in ABG Shipyard Fraud

Addressing a press conference, BJP National spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "ABG Shipyard became NPA on 30 November 2013. This was the period of Congress rule. Most of the rigging took place between 2005-2012. In which they were given a big deal of Navy by the UPA government, which was canceled by our (NDA) government. The audit report came in 2016 and they were declared frauds during our government's tenure." "The Rs 22,000 crore scam that was talked about started in 2012. ABG Shipyard's loan was rescheduled in March 2014. Rs 970 crore in June 2011, Rs 500 crore order placed in January 2012, and restructuring done in March 2014. Congress should tell what was their involvement in this biggest scam? It is believed that the owners of this company were closely related to the former political advisor to the Congress President," he added.

On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the ABG Shipyard account turned NPA during the erstwhile UPA regime and the banks took a lesser than normal time to detect the fraud perpetrated by the shipping firm.

While speaking to the media, FM Sitharaman said, "The process has been going on since 2014. In general, for any account, determining the element of fraud almost takes 52-54 months. I should say to the credit of the banks, they have taken less time than the average to detect the fraud. A forensic audit was done. All evidence was collected and given to the Central Bureau of Investigation. In the meanwhile, in parallel, an NCLT process is also ongoing."

"I don't want to politicize this too much as I am sitting in the RBI office, but these noises are being made of how this is the biggest fraud under this government. One should not forget that the account was first declared NPA in 2013," the FM added.

On Tuesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued Look Out Circulars (LOCs) against directors of ABG Shipyard. The Directors of the shipping firm include Rishi Agarwal, Santhanam Muthuswamy, and Ashwini Kumar.

ABG Shipyard fraud case of over Rs 22,800 crore

ABG Shipyard is the flagship company of the ABG Group which is engaged in shipbuilding and ship repair. On February 12, CBI had conducted searches at 13 locations in the premises of the company and its directors at Surat, Bharuch, Mumbai, Pune, and other places, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents. The investigation is currently underway. The CBI then registered an FIR against ABG Shipyard and its directors. As per the FIR, a complaint was received on August 25, 2020, where it accused ABG Shipyard officials of allegedly cheating a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India for over Rs 22,842 crore, the CBI officials informed. The FIR was registered on February 7 in Delhi.

The company was sanctioned credit facilities from 28 banks and financial institutions with the SBI having exposure of Rs 2468.51 crore. As per reports, a CBI officer informed that the company is engaged in shipbuilding and ship repair, and its shipyards are located in Dahej and Surat in Gujarat. In the FIR, it was further alleged that the accused had committed activities of diversion of funds for the purpose other than for which the funds were released by the bank. Huge amounts were allegedly transferred by the company to its parties. A huge investment was also found to be made in the overseas subsidiary. It was also alleged that funds from banks were diverted to buy huge assets in the name of its parties.