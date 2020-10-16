BJP Alleges Conspiracy Under Gupkar Declaration; Says 'Article 370 Will Not Be Restored'

Upholding his stand against the Gupkar Declaration, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Friday alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched again under the declaration. The Gupkar Declaration was a resolution passed by NC, PDP, Congress, CPI(M), JKPC and ANC on August 4, 2019, pledging to protect the "identity, autonomy and special status" of J&K.

Reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, Raina affirmed that the declaration has nothing to do with the welfare of the people, adding that the BJP will fight any conspiracy that goes against the country. Furthermore, he lambasted at former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti for creating disturbance in the valley and said that Article 370 will not be restored.

"In Kashmir, a conspiracy is being hatched again under Gupkar Declaration This is against the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah's and Mufti's have made the Gupkar Alliance and it has nothing to do with people. This is an anti-national force’s agenda. People of J&K witnessed terrorism in the last 3 decades. 370 won’t be restored. People have welcomed the abrogation. No stone pelting or protests were reported. These leaders have created disturbance and they won’t be spared. BJP will fight any conspiracy against the country," Raina said.

Raina had earlier stated that Article 370 caused "criminal injustice" to the common person in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Moreover, he asserted that BJP shall not allow the Abdullah father-son duo and Mehbooba Mufti of carrying forward their alleged "anti-national" agenda in the Union Territory.

Gupkar Declaration Signatories Formally Announce Alliance

Addressing the media after the meeting of the Gupkar Declaration signatories on Thursday, NC president Farooq Abdullah affirmed that the Centre must restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Declaration was a resolution passed by NC, PDP, Congress, CPI(M), JKPC and ANC on August 4, 2019, pledging to protect the "identity, autonomy and special status" of J&K. Flanked by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and his son Omar, Abdullah announced the alliance's name has been changed to 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration'.

He demanded the immediate release of all political detainees from J&K. Refusing to refer to J&K as a Union Territory, the former CM called for a peaceful dialogue with all stakeholders at the earliest. He added that the alliance would talk to people from all regions very soon. On this occasion, all original Gupkar Declaration signatories barring for J&K Congress chief GA Mir were in attendance at Farooq Abdullah's residence in Srinagar.

