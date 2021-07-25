BJP Alleges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Spent Rs 63.86 Crore On Ads Amid COVID-19 Crisis

In a fresh attack, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Information & Technology (IT) head, Amit Malviya on Sunday alleged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of spending 63.86 crores between Apr-Jun 2021 for 'self-promotion'. Malviya in his tweet made a huge allegation by writing that when people of Delhi were dying due to lack of oxygen, Delhi Government was spending on advertisement. Amit Malviya made the allegations based on a Right To Information (RTI) document.

In his tweet, the BJP IT head raised the question of how many people could have been saved instead of 'self-promotion'.

As per RTI, when people were dying in Delhi due to lack of oxygen, Arvind Kejriwal spent approx 71 lakh per day on self promotion, that is a whooping 63.86 crore between Apr-Jun 2021.



How many oxygen plants or beds could have been arranged for the same? How many lives saved? pic.twitter.com/GQdMSDYsy5 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 25, 2021

The charges from Amit Malviya came a few days after Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain quashed Centre's 'no report of deaths due to lack of oxygen' and accepted that a lot of people in Delhi lost their lives.

Delhi Health Minister says no data on the number of deaths

Earlier on July 21, Delhi's Health Minister had addressed the media and blamed the Central Government for allegedly closing down the committee that was made to ascertain that particular data. At that time, the health minister had evaded every question by saying that the Central Government through Lieutenant General (LG) closed down the team and that is the reason behind no record of deaths due to lack of oxygen. The media address from Satyendra Jain came right after the Centre's claim on no reported deaths due to lack of oxygen by states and UTs.

'No deaths due to lack of oxygen' claims by states, Centre

Meanwhile, after the Centre, several states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar have also said that no deaths were reported due to a shortage of oxygen.

The statements from different states started coming after the Ministry of Health, in a written reply, informed the Rajya Sabha last week that the states and union territories have not recorded any death due to the oxygen crisis during the second COVID wave. Stating that the demand for medical oxygen surged from 3,095 MT to 9,000 MT in comparison to the first wave, the Centre stated that it had to step in and facilitate the equal distribution of medical oxygen.