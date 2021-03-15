BJP Alleges Fresh Attack On Party Workers By TMC Goons In Howrah As Bengal Elections Near

There seems to be no end to the political violence before the upcoming West Bengal polls. Now the BJP has claimed that they were attacked by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Sunday night at Domjur in Howrah. The BJP-TMC battle is not new in West Bengal and with the upcoming Bengal assembly polls, the incidents of violence have also been increasing, with the latest development being the Chief Minister herself alleging she was attacked at Nandigram.

BJP alleges that they were attending a get-together when the TMC workers unleashed their attack. The BJP also alleges that during the attack at least 8-10 of the party's workers were injured. They said that a group of TMC workers suddenly came and attacked them using bamboo-sticks.

It is probably fair to say now that violence in Bengal spikes during elections in the state. It had been witnessed in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as even the capital Kolkata wasn't spared. Now, with the polls quickly approaching, the BJP party president, as well as the Trinamool chief and state CM, have alleged attack. It is believed that the EC's decision to hold elections in 8 phases is in order to enable tighter vigilance of poll-bound areas.

In fact, the Election Commission had written to the Ministry of Home Affairs a while back about the need for paramilitary forces in conducting state elections and to make them available during that time.

Attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

The West Bengal Chief Minister alleged attack by a group of 5 to 6 men in Nandigram as she went there to file her nomination for the poll battle to the constituency. The TMC had gone a step further to allege that the attack on Mamata Banerjee was a well-planned act, however, the detailed report presented to the Election Commission refuted this claim. The report stated the injury to Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's leg in Nandigram was accidental.

The BJP has been alleging for well over two years that over a hundred of its party cadre have been killed by 'TMC goons' in Bengal, with JP Nadda and Amit Shah together aiming to meet over 120 of their families before the polls begin. Furthermore, odd occurrences, such as explosions too large to be firecrackers and the discovery of crude bombs is alarmingly frequent in the state.