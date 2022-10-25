BJP Alleges ISIS Link In Coimbatore Blast; Urges Tamil Nadu Govt To Call It Terror Attack

Two days after the Coimbatore car cylinder blast incident, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Tuesday urged the state authorities and police to call the incident a 'terror attack' and not simply a 'cylinder blast'.

He further claimed that the blast in the city was a terror attack with an ISIS link. Calling the incident a failure of the ruling DMK government, the Tamil Nadu BJP chief also announced that on October 27 the saffron party will hold a massive protest in the state against the MK Stalin-led government.

Addressing a press conference, Annamalai said, "Police have recovered nearly 50 kg of ammonium nitrate, potassium, sodium, fuse wire and 7-volt batteries from the residence of the suspect, who also dies in the incident, Jamesha Mubin. Police have not disclosed this detail yet."

"Coimbatore blast is no more a cylinder blast. It's a clear-cut case of terror attack with an ISIS link," he said. He further questioned the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and said, "Will Chief Minister come out in open and accept this?"

"On October 21, Jamesha Mubin posted a WhatsApp status similar to that of ISIS. The police haven't revealed why they have arrested five people in the matter. On behalf of the Tamil Nadu BJP, we have written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding this blast. Police have to accept this as a suicide attack," the Tamil Nadu BJP chief added.

5 arrests based on CCTV footage

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu police arrested five people on Tuesday in connection with the Coimbatore cylinder blast case based on the accessed CCTV footage. The five apprehended accused have been identified as Mohammed Dalga, Mohammed Azharuddin, Mohammed Riyas, Feroz Ismail and Mohammed Anas Ismail.

#BREAKING | 5 more accused in the Coimbatore blasts case arrested. Special teams probing the case as CCTV images of the incident surfaced. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/pJdhfom7Rz pic.twitter.com/kecx148s89 — Republic (@republic) October 25, 2022

It has been learnt that a special team is investigating the matter and all the accused are currently being interrogated at the Ukkadam Police station in Coimbatore. As per sources, the Tamil Nadu police will expand their probe to Kerala as the arrested accused were in touch with some undisclosed prisoners. Notably, this comes after a man identified as Jamesha Mubin was charred to death after a car exploded due to an LPG cylinder blast on Sunday morning.

As per the accessed CCTV footage, five people including deceased Jamesha Mubin were seen carrying a gunny bag from Mubin's residence on the day of the blast. However, police are yet to ascertain whether the people who were caught on the CCTV camera carrying a gunny bag, were carrying any explosive material that went off, killing Mubin.