'There Is Lack Of Hospital Beds': BJP Urges Maha Govt To Tackle COVID Situation Seriously

As the number of Coronavirus cases in Mumbai reached 59,293, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Kadam on Tuesday alleged that the Maharashtra government has been indifferent to COVID-19 situation and patients were dying "due to the lack of beds." He urged the Maharashtra government to tackle the coronavirus situation "seriously".

Talking to the media, he accused the coalition government of infighting.

"In the last few months, the Maharashtra government has done nothing for the poor in the fight against COVID-19. They have only given them free advice. They are busy talking about a squeaking old bed, but are not bothered about the people dying in Maharashtra due to lack of beds during the pandemic," he alleged.

Kadam was referring to an editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana which on Tuesday took a jibe at Congress and asked: "why is the old cot making a noise". Congress is part of the coalition government in Maharashtra along with Shiv Sena and NCP.

"Is there some self-respect left in Congress and NCP?" Kadam asked.

Earlier in the day, Devendra Fadnavis accused the Maharashtra government of underreporting COVID-19 deaths. In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis said that his government is violating the ICMR guidelines by not reporting as many as 950 deaths in Mumbai. He demanded clarification from CM Uddhav's government on why more than 500 deaths in various Mumbai hospitals were not referred to the death audit committee.

The former CM of the state pointed out that the BMC is disobeying the directions by ICMR and WHO and demanded an investigation on all such deaths throughout the state. Citing state government's circular that said every case should be decided in 7 days, Fadnavis claimed that 560 cases of May & 148 cases of June have not been decided yet by the Death Audit Committee in Mumbai.

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Monday reported the highest single-day spike of 178 deaths due to the coronavirus disease, along with 2786 fresh cases. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 1,10,744, including 56,049 recoveries and 4128 deaths. The state health department informed that 5,071 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 50,554 cases active.

In the state's capital Mumbai, 1,066 people were diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel Coronavirus on Monday, taking the aggregate to 59,293. Meanwhile, the tally in neighbouring Thane touched 18,732, while that in Palghar stood 2,476. Pune so far has 12,419 cases while that in Nagpur is 1,046.

