Pandemonium reigned in the West Bengal Assembly as BJP alleged that their MLAs were thrashed on Monday when they demanded a discussion on the Birbhum violence. Sharing a video of the scuffle, BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya claimed that many BJP MLAs including LoP Suvendu Adhikari, Chief Whip Manoj Tigga were assaulted by TMC MLAs.The CBI is probing into the Birbhum violence. Eight people were burnt to death in Rampurhat after TMC Deputy panchayat chief Bhadu Sheikh was killed.

BJP MLAs allege assault by TMC MLAs in Assembly

Aghast at the thrashing of MLAs inside the Assembly, BJP Gen Secretary BL Santhosh said, "West Bengal politics reaches another low today. Actually it’s on free fall ever since Mamata Banerjee took charge in May". Malviya too targetted the CM asking, "What is Mamata Banerjee trying to hide?". 5 BJP MLAs - Suvendu Adhikari, Manoj Tigga, Dipak Barman, Narahari Mahato, Sankar Ghosh have been suspended for the remainder of the Bengal Assembly session.

Absolute pandemonium in the West Bengal Assembly. After Bengal Governor, TMC MLAs now assault BJP MLAs, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, as they were demanding a discussion on the Rampurhat massacre on the floor of the house.



What is Mamata Banerjee trying to hide? pic.twitter.com/umyJhp0jnE — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 28, 2022

West Bengal politics reaches another low today. Actually it’s on free fall ever since @MamataOfficial took charge in May. Today @BJP4Bengal chief whip Sri Manoj Tigga & others were assaulted by @AITCofficial inside Aaaembly . — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) March 28, 2022

Bristling at his suspension, Suvendu Adhikari and other suspended MLAs are staging a protest outside the Assembly. Vowing to knock court doors over the assault, Adhikari said, "Mamata never said anything regarding Bhirbum in House. She is in Kolkata but she didn't come to the House. We are staging demonstrations outside assembly with 2 suspended MLAs".

Recounting the attack, he said, "Women members attacked by male security. The incident proves MLAs are not secured inside assembly. We will move court if speaker doesn't take action (on assault)".

Birbhum violence

On Tuesday, Bhadu Shaik - a Trinamool Congress Panchayat leader was killed by unidentified assailants. Following this, at least eight people, including two juveniles, were charred to death after nearly a dozen houses were set on fire with petrol bombs in Rampurhat's Bogtui village. As per the post-mortem report of the victims, the women and children were badly beaten up before being burnt alive. Bengal police arrested 22 people in connection to the case.

Rebuking the Bengal govt, Calcutta High Court transferred the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation and file a report on April 7. In its 11-page order on Friday, the HC observed that though the SIT was constituted on March 22, there has been no effective contribution in the probe. The HC also stated that the police probe was not done as expected, keeping the gravity of the offence in mind. The HC has ordered the SIT to not carry out any further investigation in the matter and hand over case papers, arrested accused and suspects in police custody. Since taking over, the CBI has filed an FIR against 21 accused in the same case.