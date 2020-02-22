BJP Alleges Omission Of PM's Photo In PMAY(U) Ads In Maharashtra; Demands Action

BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Saturday accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of omitting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo from the advertisements of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), a Central government scheme. He posted pictures of advertisements on BEST buses in Mumbai to buttress his claim. Mentioning that he had written to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to immediately correct this alleged anomaly, Kadam also called for action against the individuals responsible for the removal of the PM’s photo.

Launched on June 25, 2015, The PMAY (Urban) Mission aims to provide housing for all in urban areas by 2022. Under this scheme, the Centre has provided assistance to the states for providing houses to the eligible families.

Ram Kadam tweeted, “The scheme is Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, but the PM’s photo has disappeared. The Deputy CM’s photo has also disappeared. I have written a letter to Honourable CM Uddhav Thackeray to immediately rectify this mistake. Action should be taken against the individuals responsible for the removal of PM Modi’s photo.”

BJP objects to PM's absence in state government advertisements

Incidentally, this is not the first occasion when BJP has raised objections to the advertisements issued by the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. On December 12, 2019, BJP state vice president Prasad Lad accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra of allegedly violating the Supreme Court guidelines by omitting the photo of the PM in government advertisements. This was followed by former CM Devendra Fadnavis who once again demanded the inclusion of the PM’s photo in advertisements in January 2020.

Former CM & Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has written to CM Uddhav Thackeray, demanding inclusion of photos of Prime Minister Modi in state government's advertisements. Letter states "not including his photographs is in violation of Supreme Court's order". #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/v4lB72dYlX — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

