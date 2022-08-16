BJP Alleges Tejashwi Yadav Consumed Meat On Independence Day Despite August 15 'ban'

The BJP has alleged that Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav consumed meat on Independence Day, despite a ban on the slaughtering of birds and animals. In a video message, BJP spokesperson Arvind Singh alleged that Tejaswi consumed non-vegetarian food on August 15 at the residence of RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui in Patna.

"The slaughtering of animals is banned on August 15 and the sale of liquor is also prohibited in the country. But on this day, Bihar DyCM Tejashwi Yadav has tried to break the spirit of patriotism by consuming meat at an RJD leader's house. He has tainted the spirit of patriotism. When he has no compassion for animals, what sensitivity will he show towards the people of Bihar?" said Singh.

In a photo shared by the BJP leader, Tejashwi Yadav was seen sitting next to Abdul Bari Siddiqui at the dinner table on which meat was served.

Criticising the RJD leader, Arvind Singh said, "This shows that Tejashwi is not sensitive towards the nation but only towards his own family."

India on Monday celebrated its 76th Independence Day with citizens across the country and the world participating in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Bihar cabinet expansion likely today

Meanwhile, the Bihar government is likely to expand its cabinet on Tuesday, August 16, with 35 ministers taking oath in the Nitish Kumar-led cabinet. As per sources, 15 ministers from the Rashtriya Janata Dal and 13 from the Janata Dal-United (JDU), 4 from Congress, and 1 minister from Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) will be inducted into the cabinet at 11:30 AM today.

On August 10, JDU's Nitish Kumar was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Bihar, while Tejashwi Prasad took oath as his deputy, a day after the formation of the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

Nitish Kumar joined hands with Lalu Yadav's RJD and formed the new coalition government in Bihar on August 9 after accusing its then-ally BJP of trying to cause a split in his party. Kumar's resignation was followed, almost immediately, by the 'Mahagathbandhan' comprising JD(U), RJD, Congress, and the Left.