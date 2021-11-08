BJP Alleges Telangana CM KCR Insulted Indian Armed Forces, Demands An Apology

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash slammed the state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao saying that he insulted the Indian Armed Forces. NV Subhash said in a statement, "BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and the Telangana BJP condemns Rao's statement for insulting the Indian armed forces and favouring an enemy nation over a border issue." He further added, "KCR must have lost his patience because he could not take defeat by BJP in Telangana's by-poll election. Therefore, he not only commented on the BJP chief but also condemned the army. For his petty politics, KCR is trying to dishonour the memory of late Colonel B Santosh Babu of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who sacrificed his life in protecting the sovereign Indian borders at Galwan."

The BJP leader also asked the Chief Minister to issue an apology and said, "KCR must apologise to every single serving officer, Jawans and retired veterans of the Indian armed forces.” He warned that there will be consequences if he does not apologise, “If he does not do this, the BJP will punish KCR for his unacceptable words and every single patriotic Indian will ensure he is punished.” Subhash said that the Chief Minister should be thankful for the armed forces, due to which the country sleeps peacefully on a daily basis. He added, "What kind of a sick mentality is this? Such kinds of statements are unacceptable. Every true patriotic citizen of this country should condemn KCR."

CM’s comments on Sunday

The rift between the two political parties — TRS and BJP — continued on Sunday as Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao slammed the central government accusing them of not purchasing the parboiled rice from the state. The CM said that the BJP in Telangana should refrain from indulging in ‘loose talk’ about the state government. He warned BJP that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) would cut their tongues if they don’t stop making wrong comments. He made the comments as the blame game continued regarding the Centre’s procurement of paddy farmed in the state. KCR said that the government refused to purchase the parboiled rice grown by the farmers of Telangana. He slammed the BJP for bluffing the farmers of Telangana by giving them false hope that the BJP will ensure that the produce is procured.

(With inputs from ANI)