The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Tuesday that it does not consider the results of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections as they were conducted in an 'unfair' manner and there is 'no democracy' in West Bengal.

Addressing a press conference shortly after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 134 of the 144 wards in KMC polls, state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the ruling party workers carried out 'false voting in a festive mood.'

"We don’t consider this election as an election. The results which have come are due to false and fake voting. During the election, many of our BJP candidates were threatened. There is no democracy here," Sukanta Majumdar said.

Responding to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s claim that the elections were carried out smoothly, he said that even the Left Front used to say the same things when Banerjee voiced her doubts over the nature of elections while it was in power.

Majumdar alleged that several candidates of the party were harassed and threatened during the course of elections. “Our party workers could not go out out of fear. Now, there is a video in which a woman candidate was stripped naked and beaten. This is such a shameful thing for our democracy. And being a woman, Mamata Banerjee is saying that all is well,” he stated.

Majumdar called the Kolkata Police and the State Election Commission (SEC) a ‘wing’ of the Trinamool Congress.

Earlier, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya had also stated that the SEC is effectively a 'frontal organization' of the ruling party in West Bengal. It is not possible to hold free and fair elections with the state police and administration, he said.

TMC makes clean sweep in Kolkata civic polls

The TMC emerged as the largest party in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, winning 134 out of total 144 wards of the local body. The Opposition BJP managed to win in only 3 wards. The elections were conducted on December 19 and the results were announced on December 21.

The Left and Congress won two wards each, while others registered wins in 3 wards. While the Left and the Congress had fought the Assembly polls jointly, they decided to contest the KMC polls independently.

(With inputs from agency)