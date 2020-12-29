BJP Alleges Workers Enroute To Suvendu Adhikari's Rally Attacked By TMC In Purba Medinipur

In a new case of alleged 'political violence' in poll-bound West Bengal, BJP has blamed the ruling TMC for attacking its workers who were on their way to attend Suvendu Adhikari's rally in Nandigram. About 15 BJP workers are said to be injured from the incident which took place in Bengal's Purba Medinipur district. Local BJP leadership has alleged that several workers are currently in the hospital, while some are reported to be missing.

"They were dragged from the bus and beaten up by TMC goons. We came here (hospital) as soon as we found out. We will lodge a complaint against them. It's the police's job to ensure security. We condemn the way in which our women and sisters were beaten up. 15 workers have been injured," said BJP leader Kanishka Panda.

Read: Mamata Banerjee Cancels Nandigram Visit On January 7 After Suvendu Declares Rally Next Day

Read: BJP West Bengal Chief Asserts 'Successful People Like Sourav Ganguly Should Join Politics'

Reacting to the incident, Adhikari has said, "The TMC will have to face consequences. I will not take it lying down." As per sources, the state BJP unit is currently on a dharna outside the police station protesting against the shocking attack.

Meanwhile, spearheading a campaign from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's bastion Nandigram, TMC-turned-BJP heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari has announced a 'Nandigram Chalo' rally on January 8. It is important to mention that Nandigram currently stands without an MLA after Adhikari announced his resignation from the TMC.

On the other hand, reacting to Adhikari's 'Nandigram Chalo' rally, Mamata Banerjee has decided to step back and has cancelled her meeting scheduled in the constituency on January 7. She will be replaced by the party's state president Subrata Bakshi instead.

January 7 is an important day for the Trinamool Congress as it marks the 2007 Nandigram land movement which ultimately saw the fall of the Left government in 2011- heralding Mamata Banerjee’s first term as Chief Minister. This is the first time since 2007 that Banerjee will be skipping the “Martyrs' Remembrance Program” organised by the TMC every year to remember those who died during the police firing in 2007. West Bengal goes to polls in April-May 2021.

Read: Bengal BJP Appoints District Observers, Co-observers Ahead Of 2021 Polls

Read: Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Alleges CM Mamata Banerjee Paved Way For BJP In Bengal