AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at BJP and RSS after Sanjay Nishad stoked a big controversy by claiming that Lord Ram was not King Dashrath's son. The Nishad Party president made this comment at a time when he has been up in arms against ally BJP for not providing reservation to the people belonging to his community. Describing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as 'an expert on DNA', Owaisi urged him and prominent BJP leaders to clear the air on the veracity of Nishad's assertion about Lord Ram.

Speaking to the media in Prayagraj on Monday, Nishad remarked, "(Lord) Ram and Nishad Raj were born on the Makhouda ghat via the eating of Kheer. How can anyone be born by eating kheer? There is an honourable way of putting this. So, he is the so-called son of Dashrath. In reality, he was the son of Shringi Rishi Nishad."

"Mohan Bhagwat who is an expert on DNA has to answer this. He talks about DNA all the time. Mohan Bhagwat is an expert on this. The prominent leaders of BJP must talk about this," Owaisi reacted to this controversy.

RSS' chief Mohan Bhagwat who is an expert in DNA should clarify the Nishad Party chief's reported statement (Lord Ram was born in a Nishad family and that he was not the son of King Dashrath). BJP & RSS' prominent leaders should speak on this: Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM chief pic.twitter.com/csQKeX38Io — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

Sanjay Nishad's disgruntlement with BJP

Though the Nishad Party won UP CM Yogi Adityanath's pocket borough Gorakhpur in the 2018 Lok Sabha by-elections with the support of the Samajwadi Party, it stitched an alliance with BJP a year later. In the 2019 General Election, Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad's son Praveen Kumar Nishad contested on a BJP ticket and emerged victorious from the Sant Kabir Nagar constituency. In the last few months, Sanjay Nishad has held a series of meetings with the BJP central leadership ostensibly to discuss issues such as fishing rights, Patta allotment rights and reservation for the Nishad community.

On September 24, BJP had formally announced an alliance with the Nishad Party and Apna Dal for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. While he initially demanded the Deputy CM post for himself, Nishad downplayed his non-inclusion in the UP government after the Cabinet expansion that took place on September 26. Briefing the media a day later, the Nishad Party president said, "The Nishad Party has not been formed for MLC or Rajya Sabha. This party has been formed to raise the voice for the weak who don't have food, clothing and shelter for 70 years. BJP has given a platform to address this issue. I congratulate it".