In an unforeseen development, BJP ally Sukhdev Dhindsa and Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi will not participate in PM Modi's rally at Ferozepur on Wednesday. Scheduled to share the stage with the PM for the first time along with Captain Amarinder Singh, the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) chief took this decision after testing positive for COVID-19. On the other hand, Channi has reportedly gone into self-isolation after two positive cases were detected in the Chief Minister's Office. He will now join the foundation stone laying ceremony of development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

Wishing Sukhdev Dhindsa ji, who has tested covid positive, a speedy recovery. https://t.co/mFAWM1HQEz — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 5, 2022

On this occasion, the PM will lay the foundation stone of projects such as the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, four-laning of Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line, PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur and two medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur. This will be his first visit to Punjab after the repeal of the farm laws which was vociferously opposed by many farmers hailing from the state. Moreover, he is expected to flag off the campaign for the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD(Sanyukt) alliance as the Punjab Assembly polls loom.

BJP's strategy for Punjab polls

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. It is perceived that the formation of a new party by Singh and Sidhu's disgruntlement might have an adverse impact on Congress' poll prospects giving hope to AAP.

In a bid to shape the 2022 Punjab election, Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Dhindsa met BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on December 27. Thereafter, a committee comprising two members from BJP, PLC and SAD(S) was constituted to finalise the seat-sharing issues. Meanwhile, BJP's Punjab polls in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat asserted that the CM face of this alliance will be decided only after the election results. This is perceived as a setback to the former Punjab CM who resigned from Congress and formed his own party.