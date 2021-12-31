BJP Ally Naga People's Front 'aghast' At AFSPA Extension In Nagaland; To Commence Protests

In trouble for BJP, its own ally - Naga People's Front, took strong exception to the extension of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in Nagaland on Thursday for a period of 6 more months. As per the Gazette notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs argued that the use of Armed Forces in aid of civil power is necessary as the whole of Nagaland is in a "disturbed and dangerous" condition.

Currently a member of the Nagaland as well as Manipur government, NPF announced that it will hold democratic agitations until the Centre reconsiders its decision.

Mentioning that it was "aghast and affronted" to learn about this, it stated, "This extension of is a manifestation of the utter disregard of the central government for the small states, particularly in northeast India, considering that the Nagaland Legislative Assembly had convened a special one-day session on December 20 to deliberate on AFSPA and unanimously resolved to demand its repeal."

The party also lamented that the extension came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a key meeting with a Nagaland delegation on December 23. The MHA has formed a panel to mull the possibility of withdrawing this law from the state.

AFSPA repeal demand

Enacted on September 11, 1958, to bring the situation under control in conflict-hit areas, AFSPA was initially implemented in the Northeast, followed by Punjab. This law empowers the Armed Forces personnel to use force even to the extent of causing death, destroy structures used as hideouts, training camps, or from where attacks are likely to be launched and arrest anyone without a warrant.

In Jammu and Kashmir, a separate law - Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act has been in place since July 5, 1990.

The demand to repeal AFSPA from Nagaland gained momentum after 6 coal mine labourers were killed in an ambush by security forces while they were returning to the Oting village of the Mon district in Nagaland on December 6. Subsequently, there was a backlash from angry locals, leading to the death of 8 more civilians as well as one security personnel. Maintaining that the security forces attack was carried out based on "credible intelligence inputs" on the likely movement of insurgents, the Indian Army expressed regret on the incident and its aftermath.

It assured that appropriate action will be taken after a Court of Inquiry concludes its investigation. Moreover, the Army personnel involved in the killings of civilians in Oting will be suspended with immediate effect. Apart from this, the state government announced that it will provide government jobs to the kin of the deceased persons and impressed upon Shah to immediately replace the Assam Rifles unit in Mon district.

