Following the row over the hijab verdict and anti-halal controversy in Karnataka, another debate over the 'ban on loudspeakers' has now surfaced in the state leading to a fierce war of words between the ruling BJP and the opposition. On one hand, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have been backing the right-wing groups' demand for banning loudspeakers in mosques, Congress leader Siddaramaiah has said that loudspeakers are installed everywhere and there should not be any problem with it. Further hitting out at the ruling BJP, he said that such issues are being raised in the backdrop of the upcoming elections.

Congress hits back on 'loudspeaker controversy

As the controversy over the demand for banning loudspeakers in mosques continues to escalate, Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah also spoke on the issue and took an indirect dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party as well as the right-wing groups. Calling it a "deliberate attempt", he said that it is being done to increase hatred in the society and further for creating a divide, and spoil the peace.

Speaking to the media on the loudspeaker controversy, he further added that loudspeakers are installed everywhere including churches, temples, and mosques and no one has any problem with it. Condemning the protests, the senior Congress leader further said, "This is an election year, that's why such issues are being raised deliberately to increase hatred in the society. To create a divide in the society and spoil peace in the society. I condemn such campaigns."

Karnataka Minister backs 'ban on loudspeakers' in mosques

On the other hand, Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa while speaking to the media said that the Muslim community leaders will have to think about the outcome of using loudspeakers and further use them inside the mosques in a way that would not disturb others.

Referring to the demands placed by the Bajrang Dal, Sriram Sena, and Maharashtra leader Raj Thackeray, he said that it is not a competition to play 'Hanuman Chalisa' to counter the loudspeakers. "I have no objections to you (Muslims) offering prayer, but because of your using loudspeakers, if prayers are offered at temples and churches also in a similar way, it will lead to conflict between communities," he added.

Karnataka BJP slams Congress leader over his statements

Meanwhile, as the political face-off between BJP and Congress on the demand for banning loudspeakers in mosques is on a rise, Karnataka BJP spokesperson S Prakash has also come forward and backed the demand.

Speaking to Republic on the same, he said that it is the responsibility of state governments to look at the use of microphones and loudspeakers in public places, and in that concern, a limit of decibels has been also decided for every place and thus every government must abide by it.

Further slamming Congress leader Siddaramaiah over his statements, he said that Siddaramaiah never agrees with what the majority goes with. "Siddaramaiah never stands with the majority, he always goes against what the majority wants. However, the legal point is that the Supreme Court has given the judgement that loudspeakers in public places should not exceed a certain level of decibel and it is the duty of every state to maintain that.

Image: PTI