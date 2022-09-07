BJP And Congress Go Hammer & Tongs Over Robert Vadra's 'self-promotion' In Cong Poster

War of words broke out between BJP and Congress after Businessman Robert Vadra, the husband of Priyanka Gandhi tweeted his own picture in the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' poster along with the rest of the top leadership. The poster featured members of the Gandhi family, including late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, incumbent party chief Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, and Rahul Gandhi. This move has now sparked speculation whether Vadra is going to make an entry into politics.

BJP vs Congress over Robert Vadra's poster row

The speculation led to sarcastic comments from the BJP leaders as they slammed Congress for "uniting corrupt people" and carrying forward 'Dynasty politics'. While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, BJP National spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia stated that this is not a Bharat Jodo Yatra but a yatra to relaunch Rahul Gandhi.

"The need of the hour for Congress is first to unite their own party and it seems that the corrupt Gandhi Parivar that has no ideology left has always worked in the favour to disintegrate the unity of our country. Keeping this yatra in mind, I would like to remember the words of Ghulam Nabi Azad who also said that today Congress does not even value the dedicated workers who have been working them for decades. When they can't keep their party together how will they unite the country? Also, on every occasion when the country needed them to play a constructive role as an opposition, they raised questions about Prime Minister, the Indian Army, and the Surgical strike. Such a party will unite the nation? Saying this is making a mockery of the word unite," he said.

Responding to Robert Vadra's poster, Gaurav Bhatia added, "Unity for Congress party maybe Robert Vadra but the common Indian citizen is well aware that Robert Vadra, Sonia, and Rahul Gandhi are all symbols of corruption. It seems that Congress has taken a pledge to unite all the corrupts in the country whereas PM Modi is working in the direction to eradicate corruption".

Another BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala stated that 'this is not about Bharat Jodo but Parivar Jodo' initiative done by Congress. Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Rahul Gandhi has gone out for Bharat Jodo Yatra. It is strange. A person whose own party is broken is talking about uniting India. Someone who himself could not attach to his own party is going out for Bharat Jodo Yatra".

Congress Senior leader Raashid Alvi hit back at BJP and claimed that the grand old party has always been united. "I am sorry to say but don't take Ravi Shankar Prasad seriously. I think he is going through a difficult time and is in depression as he had to resign from the cabinet. He can speak whatever he wants. The family is already united and BJP knows that very well".

(Image: @irobertvadra-Twitter/ANI)