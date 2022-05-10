BJP & Congress Want To "finish Off" JD(S), Alleges HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday alleged that both the BJP and Congress are luring his party leaders from old Mysuru region, where his party JD(S) has a strong presence, with an aim to "finish off" the regional outfit, and said that they won't be successful.

Hitting out at those accusing JD(S) of "family politics", he claimed that his father H D Deve Gowda, the former Prime Minister and other members of the family, have taken several "risks" for the survival of the regional party.

"Leaders of both Congress and BJP are talking about the old Mysuru region aimed at breaching the JD(S)' bastion by luring some of its leaders into their party, that's their agenda," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, both these parties cannot win the trust of the people of old Mysuru region, just by luring some leaders, and expressed confidence that 'true' JD(S) supporters and workers will not abandon the party.

"Both Congress and BJP have fears about the old Mysuru region, both these parties want to concentrate on this region to finish off JD(S). Their main agenda is to finish off JD(S) and are competing for it," he said, adding that Congress even accuses JD(S) of being the 'b-team' of BJP, but people will decide.

The old Mysuru region, comprising the southern districts of Karnataka, is dominated by the Vokkaliga community and has traditionally been a bastion of JD(S). Congress has been the regional party's arch rivals in the region.

The ruling BJP, which does not have much presence in the region, has been making consistent efforts to make inroads, aimed at reaping political dividends.

Hitting out at political opponents for accusing JD(S) of indulging in family politics, Kumaraswamy said, H D Deve Gowda's family has taken a lot of risk to safeguard and nurture this regional party.

"If this regional party remains, this state has a future...." he said.

Pointing out that he was Chief Minister twice, once in alliance with the BJP and the other with Congress, Kumaraswamy said he has never formed the government independently and so could not take any decisions independently in the interest of the state, because of hindrance caused by the national parties.

"So, I'm appealing to people to give us (JDS) an opportunity to form an independent government for five years...I'm requesting this for quick implementation of long standing irrigation projects in the state," he said.

JD(S) will be hosting a massive public meeting on the outskirts of the city on May 13 to kickstart its campaign for the 2023 Assembly polls in the state, and to mark the conclusion of its 'Janata Jaladhare' campaign.

The Janata Jaladhare was a statewide campaign to create awareness on water rights, and convey the party's promise of using the state's rivers effectively if voted