BJP & JD(S) MLCs Meet Guv Over Congress' Ruckus In Council; Firm On Removal Of Chairman

On Tuesday, BJP and JD(S) MLCs met Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to seek his intervention after Congress legislators manhandled SL Dharmegowda, the Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council. After the state Legislative Council was reconvened earlier in the day, Congress MLAs cried foul over JD(S)'s Dharmegowda occupying the Chair instead of Chairman K Prathap Chandra Shetty. Moreover, they forcefully dragged the Deputy Chairman from the seat after which marshals had to be called in to control the situation.

Speaking to the media, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa slammed the Congress party for its shameful act. Maintaining that JD(S) and BJP were on the same page as far as the no-confidence motion against the Chairman is concerned, he made it clear that Congress' K Prathap Chandra Shetty had no moral right to sit in the Chair. Thereafter, he called upon Congress to ask Shetty to immediately tender his resignation.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa remarked, "JD(S) supported BJP. They have given an open statement. They have given it in writing. Last time, we said that we have moved the no-confidence motion against the Chairman. So, he has no moral right to sit in the Chair. That's why we requested the Deputy Chairman to come and sit in the Chair. But today everyone knows what has happened. It is a shame on part of the Congress leaders. I would request the Congress leaders to recognize the reality at least now and tell the Chairman to resign immediately."

After meeting the Governor, Karnataka Law Minister J Madhuswamy told the media, "Everything has been explained to the Governor. We have requested him- that he (Chairman) has no majority in the House. BJP and JD(S) are together. We are one. The Governor is supposed to give him direction under Section 175 and request him to give notice and consider this impeachment motion for discussion."

Karnataka ministers Basavaraj Bommai & JC Madhuswami and BJP & JD(S) MLCs met Governor Vajubhai Vala & submitted a letter to him, over the incident where Congress MLCs forcefully removed Chairman of legislative council.



Legislative Council reconvened

During the tenure of the Congress-JD(S) government in 2018, K Prathap Chandra Shetty and SL Dharmegowda were elected as the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council respectively. While BJP sought to move a no-confidence motion against Shetty on December 11, the latter declined to allow the motion citing that it required 14-day prior notice and adjourned the House. However, the Council was reconvened as the Yediyurappa-led government wanted to table important legislation such as the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020 which has been passed in the Legislative Assembly. Also, the House was expected to take up the no-confidence motion against the Chairman.

