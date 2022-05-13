BJP & JDU Call Tamil Nadu Min's Hindi Speakers Remark 'Cultureless, Uneducated, Senseless'

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on May 13 made a controversial statement while making a case against Hindi being made a compulsory language. Making a shocking analogy, he said, "A lot of people say that if you speak Hindi, you'll get jobs. Have you got jobs? Go see in Coimbatore, or anywhere, only those selling Pani puri, all those people are the ones speaking in Hindi..."

Reacting to Education Minister K Ponmudy's remarks, Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy told Republic Media Network, "The Education Ministers' speech was cultureless, uneducated, and senseless. This person is very arrogant and he wants to create a divide between Tamil Nadu and other states. He should apologise or the CM should condemn him and remove him from the Ministry. The DMK always does this, they try to create a divide in the country in order to hide the failure."

"They have literally destroyed TN people by giving liquor from the government shops for the last four decades. They have been destroying and are collecting the highest revenues by selling liquor. Instead of correcting Tamils, why unnecessarily we are targetting other people who selling Pani Puri. It is their job, that's all. But we are trying to say that Hindi speaking people are like that. They are trying to create a divide. We strongly condemn this. It is deliberate intentionally created move. They want to provoke people and instigate people," the state BJP Vice President added.

Likewise, JDU has also condemned Minister K Ponmudy's statement by calling it an "insult." Speaking to Republic TV, JDU spokesperson Ajay Alok said, "It is actually an insult and it is done very intentionally and it is a clear attempt to divide people on the basis of language."

'Hindi Speakers sell Pani Puri'

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, while adressing a convocation ceremony at Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, said that the state government was determined to implement a two-language system. Elaborating on the same, the Education Minister of the state said that the two languages were English- an international language and Tamil- a local language.

He added, "A lot of people say that if you speak Hindi, you'll get jobs. Have you got jobs? Go see in Coimbatore, or anywhere, only those selling Pani puri, all those people are the ones speaking in Hindi..." 'What is the need for another language?,'' Ponmudy further asked, and presented another ideology. The Tamil Nadu Education Minister said, "A person gets made two doors, one big door, and another one small.'' When asked about the same, he says that the big door is for the cat, and the small one is for the rat... But the question is- When the door is already made for the cat, through which even the mouse can go, why another..."

