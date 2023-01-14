BJP & JDU Recite Ramcharitmanas After Bihar Minister's Insult Of Epic Hindu Text

Not all seemed well in the Mahagathbandhan, as Janata Dal-United stood against the Rashtriya Janata Dal on the controversial statement made by its leader, the Education Minister of Bihar on the Ramcharitmanas. As a mark of protest, JDU's Neeraj Kumar among others recited the epic Hindu religious book outside a Hanuman Temple in Patna.

"I came here out of devotion...All I would like to request is - respect Ram and Rahim by remembering the words and acts of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, Dr. BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi," Neeraj Kumar said, in a conversation with the media.

Meanwhile, in another temple in Bihar's capital city, the Bharatiya Janata Party recited the Sundar Kand Paath- a chapter in the Ramcharitmanas. Speaking to Republic, Arvind Singh, a leader of the BJP said, "Today, we are reciting the Paath and praying to Lord Hanuman that they clear the mind of the RJD leaders, who, as part of a well-planned conspiracy, are trying to create division in the society, by trying to hurt our religious sentiments."

Controversial statement on Ramcharitmanas

Addressing students at the 15th convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University on Wednesday, RJD leader and Bihar Minister Chandrashekhar claimed that the 'Ramcharitmanas' and 'Manusmriti' and 'Bunch of Thoughts' by saffron ideologue Guru Golwalkar divide the society. "Lower caste people were not allowed to access education and it is said in the Ramcharitmanas that lower caste people become poisonous by getting an education as a snake becomes after drinking milk," Chandrashekhar had said.

Backing Chandrasekhekhar, Jagdanand Singh, the president of the Bihar unit of RJD asked its leader 'to not worry' and assured that the whole party 'supported' his statement on the epic Hindu religious book.