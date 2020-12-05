'BJP & Rajinikanth To Work Together' Predicts Gurumurthy; Hints At New Turn In TN Politics

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Tughlak editor S Gurumurthy predicted that filmstar Rajinikanth will work together with BJP in Tamil Nadu politics. To buttress his point, the political commentator pointed out that Rajinikanth will prefer a friendly Centre after coming to power in Tamil Nadu. At the same time, he mentioned that the politics in the state will undergo a lot of changes in the next few months. Moreover, Gurumurthy added that the ideas and philosophy of the Kollywood actor will become clear over a period of time.

Tughlak editor S Gurumurthy remarked, "Now so far as BJP is concerned, BJP and Rajinikanth will work together in my view. Because when Rajinikanth comes to power in Tamil Nadu, he will need a friendly central government. So he and BJP have an alignment of interest. But my feeling is, in the next two-three months, the kind of turns that Tamil Nadu politics will take, is something which cannot be imagines today. Because after Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi, no party is a fortress. Anybody can jump out of any party because every party is a collection of selfish individuals. So, no party can satisfy the selfish demands of all its people because it will be 300 times its capacity."

"So, my feeling is there is going to be such disturbance in all political parties. Two months from now, you will be able to see a different political landscape emerging in Tamil Nadu. This is what I have explained and written also because this is what I have been following for 40 years. So don't underestimate Rajinikanth's entry. There is some alignment between BJP and him. And his ideas and philosophy will all get clear only over a period of time," he added.

Rajinikanth confirms the launch of a political party

On Thursday, Rajinikanth announced on Twitter that he would make the formal announcement of his political party on December 31 followed by the party's launch in January 2021. He wrote, "In the forthcoming Assembly elections, with the support of the people, it is certain that honest, monetary, transparent, non-corrupt, secular and secular spiritual politics will emerge in Tamil Nadu". Earlier this week, he interacted with the senior office-bearers of the Rajini Makkal Mandram to decide on his entry into electoral politics.

Speaking to the media at his Poes Garden residence, Rajinikanth stressed that he would not go back on his promise to form a party and contest the 2021 Assembly polls in TN. While conceding that his political plunge was delayed due to health reasons, he stated that political change was a necessity at this juncture. The calls for him to formally join politics commenced since his famous comment- "If Jayalalithaa is voted back, even God cannot save Tamil Nadu" reportedly resulted in a massive loss for AIADMK in 1996.

