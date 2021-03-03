BJP & Shiv Sena Faceoff In Assembly; Fadnavis Counters CM On Aarey, Farmers' Protest & RSS

Countering Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's statements on many issues in the Assembly, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday, lashed out at the CM's claim on Aarey car shed. He also slammed the government's probe into the 'tweet by Bharat Ratnas backing the Centre', stating that the BJP was proud of the Bharat Ratnas who tweeted on India's unity. The state Budget session which began on Monday will last till March 10 with the Budget being presented on March 8.

Fadnavis counters CM Thackeray's claims

"There are only 168 trees in that Aarey forest which is needed to house the car shed. But if it is shifted to Kanjurmarg, 500 trees need to be felled and the project will be delayed by 4 years. Someone is misleading the CM or it is an ego issue," said Fadnavis.

Slamming the MVA for its probe into the 'tweets by celebrities backing Centre on Farm Laws', he said, "What did they tweet wrong? They tweeted in support of India's unity. There is an international conspiracy to incite violence during Republic Day backed by Khalistan. And you are investigating Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar." The Home Minister Amit Deshmukh interrupted Fadnavis to clarify that the probe was into BJP I-T cell and not on the celebrities.

You (MVA) may not be but we are very proud of our Bharat Ratnas who tweeted for India’s unity !

भारताच्या एकसंधतेसाठी ट्विट करणाऱ्या भारतरत्नांचा तुम्हाला नसेल, पण आम्हाला अभिमान!

(राज्यपाल अभिभाषणातील चर्चा । महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा । दि. 2 मार्च 2021) pic.twitter.com/qg10sjVLmJ — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 3, 2021

Countering Thackeray's statement that 'RSS, like Shiv Sena was not part of freedom struggle', Fadnavis claimed that 'Chief minister does not know that RSS founder Hedgewar was also a freedom fighter.' In the assembly, Thackeray lashed at the Centre for the fortification of Delhi borders due to farmers' protests saying, "Famers' power & water supplies have been cut off & nails put in their path. But they (Centre) run away when they see China. If this kind of preparation was made at borders with China or Bangladesh, infiltration won't happen."

In response, Fadnavis said, "CM spoke about China, UP, Punjab. We were trying to find where Maharashtra is in this speech. Also, CM has insulted our soldiers by saying that they run away in front of China".

CM rules out lockdown

While revealing that it was not the government's wish to impose a lockdown in the state, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray affirmed that he won't put the lives of people at risk. Thackeray remarked, "To break the chain of the infection, lockdown is a dominant weapon. It is not our wish to impose a lockdown. To stall the livelihood of the poor cannot be the prerogative of any state government". He added, "We are increasing health services instead of imposing a lockdown. But are the health services in the UK, Germany, Israel, Italy and Australia who have imposed a lockdown inferior to that of Amravati?"

