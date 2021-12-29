BJP Andhra Chief Promises 'liquor At Rs 70' If Voted To Power: 'Cast 1 Crore Votes For Us'

In a controversial remark, BJP's Andhra Pradesh chief Somu Veerraju on Tuesday, promised to provide liquor at Rs 70 if 1 crore citizens vote for BJP. Addressing a massive 'Praja Agraha Sabha' in Vijayawada, Veerraju added that if the BJP was voted to power, they will try to provide liquor for just Rs 50, if feasible. Ex-Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and BJP MP D Purandareswari were also present at the event.

BJP Andhra chief: Cast votes, will give liquor at Rs 70

Cast one crore votes to Bharatiya Janata Party...we will provide liquor for just Rs 70. If we have more revenue left, then, will provide liquor for just Rs 50: Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju in Vijayawada yesterday pic.twitter.com/U9F1V8vly7 — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

"Cast one crore votes to Bharatiya Janata Party, we will provide liquor for just Rs 70. If we have more revenue left, then, will provide liquor for just Rs 50", said Verraju. Invoking PM Modi, he urged Andhra citizens to wake up and rise against the corrupt, dynastic, anarchist govt in power. "Get ready to follow in the footsteps of those who are pushing the country towards development with the motto of self-sufficient India and shine a light on us and our future generations," he added.

He lamented, " So far one after the other, power has been tied to those who have only pushed you to darkness. YSRCP and TDP plunge people's lives into darkness, constantly exploiting them, using hooliganism, unnecessary debt, lack of development, anarchy, deceitful speech, demolishing temples, converting churches. Andhra needs double engine govt with BJP in centre and in the state".

His comments even as BJP-JDU ruled Bihar is stubbornly advocating for prohibition. On Monday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, called for public shaming of those flouting liquor ban in the state, while hardening his stance against relaxing the stringent prohibition law for those coming to the dry state from elsewhere. Kumar had recently said that he would rethink the prohibition law amid deaths to spurious liquor in the state.

Addressing a gathering of women's self help groups "Jeevika" in Sasaram, Kumar said, "don't come to Bihar if you find the ban inconvenient". Reiterating that relaxing the ban for visitors from outside was out of the question, the Chief Minister claimed his decision to impose prohibition was admired widely and he was invited by advocacy groups in UP and Jharkhand to share his experience after he took the step in 2016. Invoking Mahatma Gandhi to stress that drinking was a "social evil", Kumar quoted from a WHO report to underscore health hazards that were directly associated with drinking.