BJP Announces 2nd List Of 18 Candidates For Delhi Civic Body Elections; Full Details Here

Delhi BJP on Monday released its second list of 18 candidates for the civic polls in the city which is scheduled to take place on December 4. The saffron party on Saturday withheld names on 18 seats, while it released the first list of candidates on 232 seats.

As per the sources, the names of the BJP candidates have been decided following a screening process carried out by the party's Delhi unit. Around 15,000 probable candidates have sought a ticket, with at least three aspirants vying for a seat.

BJP Releases 2nd List Of 18 Candidates

Taking to Twitter, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta released the 2nd list where the party has fielded--Jyoti Agarwal from Rani Bagh; Ravi Hans from Kohat enclave; Kishan Bimad from Shakurpur; Meenu Goyal from Trinagar (W); Shamina Raja from Quraish Nagar; Manish Chadha from Paharganj; Urmil Gangwal from Raghubir Nagar (SC-W); Aruna Rawat from Raj Nagar (W); Lalit Bhamri from Daryaganj; Neeraj Gupta from Sangam Vihar C; Savita Vihar from Sangam Vihar B (W); Sri Niwaspuri from Rajpal Singh; Guddi Chaudhary from Meethapur; Rachna Mishra from Jaitpur (W); Prema Devi from Mayur Vihar Phase 1; Anil Gaur from Maujpur.

BJP's first list of candidates

In its first list party pitted Keshrani Khatri from Narela (W) constituency, Anil Tyagi from Burari, Urmila Rana from Kadipur, Suman Sharma from Azadpur (W), Anubhav Dheer from, Adarsh Nagar, Lallu Singh Thakur from Bhalswa, Divya Jha from Jehangirpuri, Gayatri Yadav from Samaypur Badli (W), Naveen Garg from Rohini-A, Narendra Solanki from Rithala, Vikesh Sethi from Model Town, among others for the civic body- MCD- polls.

Notably, the Central government unified the three municipal corporations earlier this year into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the number of seats has been reduced from 272 to 250. The MCD polls will take place on December 4 and the results will be announced on December 7.

The nomination process for the polls is already underway and the last date for filing nominations is November 14. The scrutiny of forms will take place on November 16. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 19. In 2017, the BJP swept the civic body polls, bagging 181 wards in the erstwhile south, north, and east Delhi municipal corporations.

BJP Issues 'Wachan Patra'

On Thursday, Delhi BJP issued a 'Wachan Patra' ahead of the MCD polls, promising to provide EWS flats equipped with all the amenities to every slum dweller in the city. The 'Wachan Patra' (pledge letter) released by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, MP Manoj Tiwari and MCD poll management committee head Ashish Sood carried the pictures of flats allotted to slum dwellers recently in Kalkaji.

"It's BJP's promise to provide every slum dweller in Delhi such flats with all amenities that are enjoyed by the Crorepati people living in society colonies," Gupta said and added party workers and leaders will go to each slum in the city and get forms filled by the slum dwellers for the flats.

The 3024 flats were built by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under its in-situ slum rehabilitation project. The BJP had also arranged tours for slum dwellers from different parts of the city to see the flats at Kalkaji for the economically weaker section (EWS) category. The 'Wachan Patra' has a form which they will fill and the BJP workers will submit them to the departments concerned and the slum dwellers will get houses, said North East Delhi MP, Manoj Tiwari.